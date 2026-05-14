Preview: Arouca vs Tondela - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 14 May 2026 13:43

Arouca will host Tondela at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca on Saturday evening in the Primeira Liga in their final fixture of the campaign.

The visitors will be aiming to earn all three points to give them hope of climbing out of the relegation zone to maintain their top-flight status for next season, while the hosts are just playing for pride in this game.

Match preview

Arouca come into this game with little to play for, as they are tenth in the division and are not threatened by relegation and have no chance of qualifying for European competition.

The hosts know that a win could see them climb to ninth, while failure to secure three points could see the club drop to 11th in the division, so there is nothing but pride to play for.

Fans coming to the match will be wary of their side taking the lead, as Arouca have dropped 20 points from winning positions in the Primeira Liga this season, with only Braga (23) dropping more than them in the competition this term.

Arouca have won four of their last six home matches in the Primeira Liga, scoring three or more goals in three of those four victories, whilst they are unbeaten at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca in their last three since a 1-2 defeat to Benfica in March.

The hosts will be aiming to make it two victories in a row at home over Tondela after they beat them last time out with a 2-0 win in October 2021.

© Imago / Gil Peres

Tondela come into this match with everything to play for, as they know a win could help them avoid relegation from the division, while a draw could be enough to earn them a place in the relegation play-off.

The visitors are just a point behind Estrela da Amadora, who are 15th, and safe, so there will be hope that Tondela can earn all three points to ensure safety.

Auriverdes are one of five Primeira Liga teams who have picked up more points on the road (15) than they have at home this season (13) along with Rio Ave, Sporting CP, FC Porto and Casa Pia.

Tondela have won their last two fixtures to give themselves the chance of safety as they beat Casa Pia 1-0 before a 2-0 victory over Moreirense.

Arouca Primeira Liga form:

W L W L D W

Tondela Primeira Liga form:

D L L D W W

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Arouca will be without Joao Valido due to an injury, while Jose Fontan is not available for this fixture as he is suspended.

Ivan Barbero and Alfonso Trezza will be key to the hosts getting the three points in this fixture, as they are the top scorers for the club in the league with eight goals each.

Tondela have no fresh concerns to worry about, and so they will be able to select the same team that earned them three points last time out.

Pedro Maranhao and Rony Lopes have been key to the visitors’ relegation fight, having got six and three goals, respectively, and they may need to add to their tallies if the club are to remain in the top flight.

Arouca possible starting lineup:

De Arruabarrena; Esgaio, Sanchez, Rocha, Kuipers; Trezza, Van Ee, Gozalbez, Fukui, Djouahra; Barbero

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Fontes; Manso, Silva, Marques, Conceicao; Aiko, Rodriguez, Felix, Clebinho, Maranhao; Lopes

We say: Arouca 0-2 Tondela

Tondela have it all to play for and have been in fine form as they battle to remain in the division, and they should get another three points to help them in their fight here and hope other results go their way.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.