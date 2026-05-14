Wolves transfer news: 'Contact initiated' for Brazilian winger who cost €1.8m in January

By Darren Plant | 14 May 2026 12:54

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly initiated contact over the potential signing of Rio Ave winger Diogo Bezerra.

Rob Edwards and the club's recruitment team have already started planning for next season's Championship campaign.

Signings are expected to be made all over the pitch, with Hwang Hee-chan the latest of several high-profile names to be linked with a move away from Molineux.

Meanwhile, Wolves have also been credited as admirers of a playmaker who has 32 goal/assist contributions to his name in 2025-26.

Nevertheless, as per Ojogo, Wolves appear to be ready to negotiate a deal for Bezerra, who only moved to Rio Ave during the winter transfer window.

© Imago / Sportimage

Who is Diogo Bezerra?

The report alleges that Wolves have already made their move to try to determine whether Bezerra is available for another transfer in the summer.

Bezerra has contributed one goal and two assists in 16 Primeira Liga appearances, those all coming during his last seven outings.

Prior to his €1.8m (£1.56m) transfer, the 23-year-old had been playing for OFK Beograd in Serbia, where he chipped in with an impressive four goals and nine assists from 28 games in the top flight.

He has also represented Ferroviaria in Brazil's fourth tier and NS Mura in the top flight in Slovenia.

Although he has a contract at Rio Ave until 2030, it appears plausible that the Portuguese club would consider making a quick profit.

Rio Ave have already secured survival in the Primeira Liga table, sitting in 13th position with one match remaining.

© Imago / Focus Images

Will Wolves change their habits?

Wolves signing foreign players with no experience of British football has grown old for the club's fanbase, and they would not be enthused by this signing.

At a fans forum earlier this week, it was made clear that domestic signings are being prioritised, partly due to their need to meet registration rules in the EFL.

Therefore, acquiring a Brazilian player who has gone from club to club during the early stages of his career would come as a surprise.

Nevertheless, that is not to say that Bezerra would not make a positive impression. The biggest plus is his ability to play on either flank, giving Rob Edwards options in the final third.