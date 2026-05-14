Preview: Hibernian vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 14 May 2026 11:52

Hibernian and Motherwell meet at Easter Road on Saturday in the final matchday of the Scottish Premiership season, with European qualification still on the line.

The hosts are fifth in the standings with 57 points, while the visitors are just one point better off in fourth place.

Match preview

Hibernian head into the final day of the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign fighting to secure European qualification for the second straight season.

Following their third-placed finish last term, Hibs still have the chance to secure a fourth-placed finish this time around, trailing fourth-placed Motherwell by only one point.

David Gray's side have picked up 57 points from their 37 league games, after 15 wins, 12 draws and 10 defeats - including crucial back-to-back wins in their last two matches.

A particularly dramatic victory against Rangers in midweek kept Hibs' hopes of a fourth-placed finish alive, with Dane Scarlett scoring an 89th-minute winner to secure a 2-1 triumph.

© Imago

For Motherwell, matchday 36 delivered two crushing late blows - including Scarlett's late strike for Hibernian.

The Steelmen were on course to secure fourth place after scoring an 85th-minute equaliser against Celtic, meaning they led Hibs by four points, but Scarlett's late goal cut that deficit to just two points.

Jens Berthel Askou's men then suffered another setback as Kelechi Iheanacho scored a 99th-minute winner after a controversial penalty was awarded against Sam Nicholson for a supposed handball.

That defeat leaves Motherwell on 58 points after 37 games, just a point ahead of fifth-placed Hibernian.

Motherwell will have to quickly put that loss behind them going into the final day, when just a draw is required for the Steelmen to book their place in Europe for the first time since a third-placed finish in 2019-20.

Askou's side will draw confidence from their recent meetings with Hibernian, having won one and drawn two of their last three encounters, including a 1-1 draw at Easter Road in January.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

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Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Hibernian will remain without Rudi Molotnikov due to an ankle injury, while the rest of the squad should be available for the final game of the season.

After coming from the bench to score the pivotal late winner against Rangers, Scarlett could be rewarded with a start on Saturday, while the rest of the side that started that victory could remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, Motherwell are also dealing with just one injury absence, as Zach Robinson is ruled out with an Achilles tendon issue.

Despite the devastating late defeat, an encouraging Steelmen performance against Celtic may lead to Askou naming an unchanged starting 11 on Saturday.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Hanley, Iredale; Passlack, Chaiwa, Barlaser, Obita; Campbell; Scarlett, Boyle

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Sparrow, O'Donnell, Koutroumbis, Longelo; Fadinger, Watt; Said, Slattery, Just; Maswanhise

We say: Hibernian 2-2 Motherwell

Hibernian must win to secure fourth-place, while Motherwell need to avoid defeat to retain their spot in the European qualification places.

Each of the last two clashes between these two sides have ended all square, and we are backing this one to follow that trend with another stalemate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.