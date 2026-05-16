Barcelona vs. Real Betis: Hansi Flick confirms midfielder will miss Camp Nou contest while attacker is a doubt

By Matt Law | 16 May 2026 14:36 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 14:39

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has revealed that Frenkie de Jong will miss Sunday's La Liga contest with Real Betis due to an illness.

The Netherlands international has scored once and provided eight assists in 37 appearances for Barcelona this season, although he has not started for the Catalan side since February 22.

De Jong has been used off the bench since his recovery from a hamstring injury, but he was not involved in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Alaves.

The midfielder had been expected to return to the squad for the game with Real Betis on Sunday, but Flick has said that the Dutchman is out of the contest due to illness.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

De Jong to miss Real Betis clash, Rashford to be assessed

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, needs to be assessed ahead of kickoff, with the on-loan Manchester United attacker requiring a late fitness test.

Lamine Yamal remains out with a hamstring issue, but Andreas Christensen has recovered from a long-term knee injury and is in line to play some minutes against Real Betis.

"The team that plays against Betis tomorrow will be different from the one that played against Alaves. De Jong is out of the squad for tomorrow; he's not feeling well. That's for sure, it's decided. And with Rashford, we have to wait, but I'm confident he'll be with us," Flick told reporters.

When asked about Christensen, Flick said: “The plan is for him to get a few minutes tomorrow. We assessed him in the last match, although you always have to manage each game as it unfolds.”

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Lewandowski to bid farewell to Camp Nou on Sunday

Sunday's match will also mark Robert Lewandowski's final home appearance for Barcelona.

The experienced striker's departure on a free transfer this summer was confirmed on Saturday afternoon, and he is set to start against Real Betis.

Lewandowski is on 18 goals and four assists in 44 appearances this season, and he will be determined to mark his final Camp Nou appearance as a home player with another goal and a win.

The 37-year-old has scored 119 goals and registered 24 assists in 191 appearances for the Catalan outfit since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022.