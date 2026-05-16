Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 16 May 2026 13:12

Manchester United welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford on Sunday on the penultimate matchday of the Premier League season.

The Red Devils will secure third place with just a point, while the Tricky Trees have already confirmed their top-flight survival.

What time does Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest's clash will get underway at 12:30pm UK time.

Where is Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

Manchester United will host Nottingham Forest at their historic Old Trafford home, which can hold a capacity of 76,212 supporters.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

The game will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports UHD.

Online streaming

Alternatively, the game will be available to stream via NOW TV.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted throughout the match on Sky Sports Premier League's X (formerly Twitter) account.

What is at stake for Manchester United and Nottingham Forest?

Manchester United need just one point to ensure their third-placed finish in the Premier League, with Aston Villa three points behind with just one game remaining.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have had their top-flight survival confirmed, leaving Vitor Pereira's side simply playing for pride.