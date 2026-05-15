Man United outline Matthijs de Ligt recovery timeline as back operation is confirmed

"Having diligently worked throughout his rehabilitation process, the decision was made that a corrective procedure was the best course of action.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going.



You've got this, @MdeLigt_04 ? pic.twitter.com/TJBeKDCSYB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 15, 2026

Man United centre-back De Ligt undergoes back operation

"The 26-year-old Netherlands international made an excellent start to the season, featuring in every minute of every Premier League game until the end of November. De Ligt was deservedly voted our Player of the Month for November by supporters.

"De Ligt will now begin a new phase of his recovery and is expected to return for United in the early stages of the 2026/27 season.

"Everyone at Manchester United wishes Matthijs well for his recovery and will continue supporting him every step of the way."

De Ligt said in a statement: “Since November I have done everything, pushing myself in every session and exploring every option, to get back to doing what I love, playing football.

“I am grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout a difficult period in my career. I remain as determined as ever to represent Manchester United and play in front of our incredible supporters as soon as possible.”

© Imago

De Ligt will miss the 2026 World Cup for the Netherlands

It was always unlikely that De Ligt would feature in the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup due to his absence since November, and it is now confirmed that the centre-back will not take to the field at the summer tournament.

The defender's focus will now be on his recovery, with a return before the end of the year expected.

De Ligt had been in excellent form for the Red Devils before his injury, and it is understood that he is firmly in the club's plans for the future.