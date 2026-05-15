Manchester City 'extensively' tracking Man Utd target as asking price revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 15 May 2026 15:44

Manchester City are reportedly among several clubs showing strong interest in signing Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined the Hammers last summer for a fee in excess of £40m on a five-year contract and has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign, scoring four goals across all competitions.

With West Ham currently hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone in 18th place, the club may be forced into difficult financial decisions, potentially opening the door to a sale.

Fernandes has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise difficult campaign, with his composure in possession, athleticism, tactical awareness and ability to dictate the tempo from midfield attracting admiring glances from several Premier League heavyweights.

Man City battle several clubs to sign Mateus Fernandes

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to TeamTalk, Pep Guardiola’s side have tracked the young midfielder extensively throughout the season and view him as a serious target.

Fernandes's ability to operate across multiple midfield roles is said to be a major factor behind City’s interest, given the tactical flexibility Guardiola values so highly.

However, the reigning champions are unlikely to have a clear run, with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool also reportedly monitoring the situation closely.

Arsenal are expected to strengthen in midfield this summer, and their chances of signing the West Ham midfielder could grow even further if the Gunners end the season as champions.

The report adds that West Ham believe they can command a substantial fee for the former Southampton midfielder, potentially in the region of £70m.

Man Utd could be an option for Fernandes

© Imago / Visionhaus

It is no secret that the Red Devils are expected to strengthen in central midfield, with Casemiro set to depart and Manuel Ugarte also facing an uncertain future.

Several names have already been linked with a move to Old Trafford, including Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton, while Fernandes is also believed to be under consideration.

The Portuguese midfielder’s versatility undoubtedly makes him an attractive proposition, but committing a fee north of £70m would represent a significant gamble, particularly when there may be more established alternatives available in the market.