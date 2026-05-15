Preview: Elche vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 15 May 2026 15:20

Elche host Getafe at the Manuel Martinez Valero on Sunday in a La Liga matchday 37 fixture, with the hosts knowing that nothing less than a win will do as they fight to preserve their top-flight status.

With just two games remaining in the season, Eder Sarabia’s side find themselves in a precarious position, while their visitors arrive with the tantalising prospect of European football on the horizon.

Match preview

Elche have endured a difficult return to the top flight following their promotion as runners-up in the Segunda Division last season, and they head into Sunday’s game under real pressure at the bottom end of the table.

Sitting 17th with 39 points from nine wins, 12 draws and 15 defeats, Sarabia’s side know that victory in their remaining two games is likely the minimum required to secure their La Liga survival.

Their home record has been the foundation of their season, with eight of their nine league wins coming at the Manuel Martinez Valero alongside eight draws and just two defeats - a return of 32 points from their home fixtures.

On the road, however, Elche have been a different proposition entirely, managing just one win, four draws and 13 defeats away from home, a record that goes a long way to explaining their current predicament.

Those home results underline how difficult Elche are to beat in front of their own supporters, and Sarabia will be looking to harness that advantage on Sunday with the stakes at their highest.

The hosts head into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Real Betis, with Leo Petrot being sent off in the 48th minute, leaving Elche to play the majority of the second half with ten men.

Across their last five league outings, Elche have won twice, drawn once and lost twice, with the standout result in that run being a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid that showed what this side are capable of on their day.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Getafe, by contrast, have compiled a strong campaign and arrive in seventh place with 48 points from 14 wins, six draws and 16 defeats, sitting in the Europa Conference League qualifying spot.

Having finished 13th last season, Jose Bordalas has guided the club to a remarkable improvement, and a top-seven finish would represent one of their best La Liga campaign in recent years.

Their away record reads seven wins, three draws and eight defeats - 24 points from their road fixtures, making them a dangerous visiting side, particularly against opponents under pressure.

Getafe’s most recent outing was a 3-1 home victory over RCD Mallorca, with Martin Satriano netting twice and Zaid Romero also on the scoresheet, a result that kept their European ambitions firmly on track.

Bordalas’s side have typically displayed a compact and disciplined structure throughout the season, built on defensive organisation, set-piece efficiency and direct transitions, and Elche will need to be at their very best to break them down.

The most recent meeting between the two clubs ended in a 1-0 home win for Getafe, and across the last five head-to-head encounters, the record reads two wins for Elche, two wins for Getafe and one draw.

Elche La Liga form:

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Getafe La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Maciej Rogowski

Leo Petrot serves a one-match suspension following his red card against Real Betis, which will force a change in the backline for Sarabia.

Yago Santiago is also sidelined with a knee injury, further limiting the options available to the Elche head coach ahead of such a critical fixture.

Despite those absentees, the hosts will have enough to field a competitive side at home, where their record this season gives genuine reason for optimism.

Getafe head into Sunday’s game with their own fitness concerns, with Luis Vazquez and Kiko both doubtful due to muscle injuries.

Juanmi is ruled out with a knee problem, though Bordalas still has plenty of quality to call upon as his side look to seal their place in European competition.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Sangare, Affengruber, Chust; Fort, Febas, Aguado, Villar, Valera; Diangana, Silva

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Iglesias, Romero, Duarte, Djene, Nyom; Arambarri, Damian, Milla; Satriano, Martin

We say: Elche 1-1 Getafe

Elche’s home record this season - 32 points from 16 games at the Manuel Martinez Valero makes them a difficult side to beat on their own turf, but Getafe have won seven times on the road this season and arrive with the motivation of European football driving them.

With the head-to-head record evenly split and both clubs chasing different targets in the final weeks of the season, a draw looks the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.