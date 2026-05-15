Preview: Al Shabab vs Al Ittihad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 15 May 2026 15:10

Al Shabab and Al Ittihad meet in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday evening in a penultimate-round fixture, with Sergio Conceicao’s side bidding to extend their recent perfect head-to-head record against the hosts.

Sitting fifth in the table with 55 points, Al Ittihad arrive in strong form, while Al Shabab will be eager to give their supporters something to cheer about ahead of the final day of the season.

Match preview

Al Shabab has had a challenging season, currently standing 14th in the Saudi Pro League table with 32 points from seven wins, 11 draws, and 14 defeats, a return that tells the story of a side that has struggled to remain in the top division.

The hosts have not won in their last five league matches, with heavy defeats to Al Taawoun (5-1) and Al-Nassr (4-2) followed by a recent 2-1 loss to Neom.

Across those five fixtures, Noureddine Zekri’s side conceded 14 goals, with defensive transitions and organisation around the penalty area repeatedly breaking down under pressure.

Even at home, where Al Shabab have managed five wins, four draws and seven losses, performances have lacked control.

The prospect of relegation no longer hangs over them - they sit six points above 16th-placed Al Riyadh with two games remaining and hold a significantly superior goal difference of -13 compared to Al Riyadh’s -29.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Al Ittihad arrive in considerably better form, sitting fifth in the table with 55 points from 16 wins, seven draws and nine defeats.

Conceicao’s side have lost just once in their last five matches across all competitions, securing three wins and a draw in that run, with their most recent outing producing a controlled 3-1 away victory over seventh-placed Al Ettifaq.

Away from home, Al Ittihad have been solid, recording six wins, six draws and four defeats on the road this season.

With 49 league goals scored and 39 conceded, they hold clear advantages over Al Shabab at both ends of the pitch heading into Sunday’s fixture.

Al Ittihad have won all five of the most recent meetings between these two sides, including a 2-0 victory in the last direct encounter, and there is little in the current standings to suggest that streak is under any threat.

Al Shabab Saudi Pro League form:

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Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / MB Media

Forward Carlos remains sidelined for Al Shabab and will play no part on Sunday.

Mohammed Al-Shwirekh and Wesley Hoedt are expected to continue at the heart of the defence, with Yacine Adli and Vincent Sierro likely to retain their places in midfield.

Yannick Carrasco is set to lead the attack for the hosts, having scored in his most recent appearance to take his tally to 17 goals this season, while Ali Azaizeh and Hammam Al-Hammami are expected to support him in the forward line.

Saad Al-Mousa is doubtful for Al Ittihad, having been absent since November 2025 with an ankle injury.

Danilo Pereira has been Al Ittihad’s most reliable defensive presence this season, setting the standard at the back with Jan-Carlo Simic beside him and Predrag Rajkovic behind him between the posts.

Houssem Aouar will be central to Al Ittihad’s creative play after a strong recent run of form.

The midfielder scored and was named man of the match against Damac, and will look to pull the strings again on Sunday.

Fabinho and Awad Al-Nashri are expected to complete the midfield, with Moussa Diaby and Steven Bergwijn providing the attacking threat ahead of them.

Al Shabab possible starting lineup:

Grohe; Makki, Hoedt, Al-Shwirekh, Al-Thani; Al-Hammami, Adli, Sierro, Brownhill; Carrasco, Azaizeh

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; Al-Shanqeeti, Simic, Pereira, Kadesh; Aouar, Fabinho, Al-Nashri, Mitaj; Diaby, Bergwijn

We say: Al Shabab 0-2 Al Ittihad

Al Ittihad have controlled every recent meeting with Al Shabab, and the gap in form, defensive solidity and attacking threat between these two sides makes it difficult to see Sunday producing a different outcome.

Conceicao’s men have won their last five encounters against the hosts and have the quality throughout the pitch to make it six.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.