How Man City could replicate unwanted Chelsea FA Cup final record in Wembley showdown

By Oliver Thomas | 15 May 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 15:05

Manchester City will be looking to avoid replicating an unwanted FA Cup final record that belongs to Chelsea when they lock horns with the Blues in Saturday’s Wembley showpiece.

The Citizens have already lifted silverware at the home of football this season after beating Arsenal 2-0 in the EFL Cup final in March.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now preparing for a record fourth successive FA Cup final after coming from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 in the semi-finals three weeks ago.

Man City are seven-time winners of the competition and most recently lifted the prestigious trophy in 2023 when they prevailed 2-1 against bitter rivals Manchester United.

However, the Citizens were beaten by the same scoreline against the Red Devils the following year, before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in last season’s showpiece.

If Man City lose again against Chelsea this weekend, they will become just the second team in history to be beaten in three consecutive FA Cup finals, matching the record set by Chelsea themselves between 2020 and 2022.

MAN CITY'S LAST THREE FA CUP FINALS: June 3, 2023 | Man City 2-1 Man United May 25, 2024 | Man City 1-2 Man United May 17, 2025 | Crystal Palace 1-0 Man City

Guardiola was keen to point out that a number of new players in his Man City squad will have no memory of the club’s previous final heartaches, while the Catalan coach is looking forward to his 24th visit to Wembley.

"Definitely there is excitement,” Guardiola said at a press conference on Friday. “Hopefully we can do better than the last two times.

"New players, it's forgotten [the past two FA Cup final defeats]. A new game against Chelsea.

"Sometimes you don't lift trophies and the season has been successful. Sometimes you lift and the season was really, really bad. This season has been really good. Really, really good.

"The message is how we have to move, run, play against Chelsea to beat them. The message is the FA Cup final at Wembley with two prestigious clubs, with our fans that make an incredible effort to come down to London, which today is not cheap, and try to perform as good as possible to win.”

Guardiola was asked if he has reviewed Man City’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea, who had Calum McFarlane in interim charge for the first time in January, and he replied: "I didn't have time - now today, on the train.

© Iconsport / PA Images

"They played different, first-half, second-half. The first half more passive. The second half was more aggressive. We had our momentum and at the end they equalised.

"We have to read what they're going to try to do in those terms. They allow us to make the process or they're incredibly aggressive with the physicality they have.

"I saw the game against Liverpool. Because I like to see the last one, how is the vibe, the tone of the team. They suffered for the first 15, 20 minutes. In Anfield it always happens but then they come back."

Man City’s fixture schedule “is not the perfect scenario to prepare the final”

Guardiola has also shared his thoughts on Man City’s busy fixture schedule, with the FA Cup final taking place just three days after their 3-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace and three days before a top-flight trip to Bournemouth, which they need to win to keep their title hopes alive.

"I would prefer seven days like Chelsea had,” Guardiola admitted. "The schedule is what it is. Of course it's not ideal but we did it in the past and we'll have to do it tomorrow.

“The big clubs, when you are in more difficult circumstances than the opponent you do extra to try to do it, and this is what we have to try to do.

"It's not the perfect scenario to prepare the final because we didn't train absolutely anything since Crystal Palace, but I rely a lot on what we have to do and we're going to try."

Meanwhile, Guardiola was unable to provide an update on the fitness of doubtful midfielder Rodri (groin), but every other player in Man City’s squad is “fine” for Saturday’s final.