Preview: Dundee vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 15 May 2026 14:38

Dundee and Aberdeen will meet at Dens Park on Sunday for the final fixture of the Scottish Premiership season.

The hosts are third in the relegation group table with 39 points, one point behind their second-placed visitors.

Match preview

Dundee, after narrowly avoiding the relegation playoff last season, have enjoyed an improved 2025-26 campaign.

Despite periods of inconsistency and underwhelming results, Steven Pressley has guided Dundee to ninth in the standings and comfortably six points clear of the bottom two ahead of the final day.

Dundee have picked up 39 points from their 37 league fixtures, after 10 wins, nine draws and 18 defeats, meaning they could still finish eighth or 10th in the standings.

The Dark Blue trail eighth-placed Aberdeen by one point and lead 10th-placed Kilmarnock by two points, and Dundee will be eager to secure a win on the final day to finish as high as possible.

Pressley's men will draw confidence from their back-to-back victories at Dens Park during the post-split campaign, while they also defeated Aberdeen 3-2 in their last encounter in February.

© Imago / Alex Todd

However, Aberdeen have similarly enjoyed a positive post-split term, recording two wins and one draw - although they were defeated 2-0 by St Mirren in midweek.

Stephen Robinson, hired in March 2026, will be looking to bounce back from that loss and ensure their seventh-placed finish in the league table, with just a draw required to ensure their position.

Although Aberdeen were defeated in their last clash with Dundee, they do enjoy a formidable record at Dens Park, winning in all of their last three visits to the Dee's home ground.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

L D L W W L

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

L W W D W L

Team News

© Imago

Jon McCracken remains unavailable for Dundee due to an ongoing ankle injury, while the remainder of the squad will be available for selection.

Following a 3-1 loss to Kilmarnock in midweek, Pressley may revert to the side that defeated Livingston 3-0 last weekend.

Meanwhile, Kristers Tobers and Tom McIntyre are ruled out of Sunday's match for Aberdeen with injury issues.

The Dons were disappointingly defeated 2-0 by St Mirren in their last match, and Robinson may look to make several changes in search of a response here, meaning the likes of Jack Milne, Lyall Cameron and Graeme Shinnie could start.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

O'Hara; Halliday, Astley, Graham, Wright; Dhanda, Hamilton; Congreve, Westley, Yogane; Murray

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Bratveit; Milne, Knoester, Molloy; Devlin, Cameron, Shinnie, Frame; Geiger; Olusanya, Nisbet

We say: Dundee 0-2 Aberdeen

Aberdeen have a fantastic recent record at Dens Park, and with their impressive form since the appointment of Robinson, we predict the visitors will beat Dundee.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.