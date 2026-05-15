Preview: Kayserispor vs Konyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 15 May 2026 14:26

Kayserispor are set to host Konyaspor on Sunday afternoon in the Super Lig at the RHG Enerturk Enerji Stadyumu in the final game of the season.

The hosts know their fate has been sealed as they have already confirmed their relegation while the visitors are firmly in midtable with not threat of the drop or ambition of European football.

Match preview

Kayserispor were relegated last weekend following their 3-1 defeat to Alanyaspor, as they sit rock bottom of the Super Lig.

This loss sees them four points off safety, with this being the final game of the season, so they cannot maintain their top flight status for the next campaign.

Fans of the hosts will be expecting a spirited performance for this fixture, as of their five victories this campaign in the league, they have won four of these at home.

Kayseri have got the better of Konyaspor of late, being unbeaten in the last four Super Lig matches between the two clubs.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Konyaspor enter this match sat comfortably in the division in ninth, safe in the knowledge they will be playing at this level for at least the next campaign.

A loss could see them drop to 10th, while if they secure at least a point, they could climb to eighth depending on other results in the league.

Konyaspor slumped 3-0 against Fenerbahce at Medas Konya Buyuksehir Stadyumu in their last league match, so they will be hoping for a better result in their final game of the league season.

Victory in this fixture would be a confidence booster ahead of their Turkish Cup final against Trabzonspor.

A win for the visitors would be their first against Kayseri in the league since December 2023.

Kayserispor Turkish Super Lig form:

L L L W D L

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D W W W L L

Konyaspor form (all competitions):

W W W L W L

Team News

© Imago

Kayserispor will be without Majid Hosseini and Kayra Cihan due to injury, while Ramazan Civelek is not available due to being suspended.

The hosts will be relying on Laszlo Benes to provide some magic in this fixture to add to his tally of six goals in the league and to help the side earn three more points.

Konyaspor have a long list of absentees for this fixture with Guilherme, Blaz Kramer, Tunahan Tasci, Josip Calusic and Ufuk Akyol through injury.

Meanwhile, they will also be without the services of Marko Jevtovic due to the player being suspended.

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Bayazit; Carole, Katongo, Guler, Tokoz, Brenet; Benes, Ait Bennasser, Soyalp; Tuci, Cardoso

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Bosluk, Demierbag, Yazgili, Andzouana; Olaigbe, Kutlu, Ibrahimoglu, Turuc; Muleka

We say: Kayserispor 1-0 Konyaspor

Konyaspor will be fully focused on the Turkish Cup final they have after this fixture, and so this may give Kayserispor the perfect chance to add three more points to their tally, bringing them closer to safety but ultimately having no impact on their relegation, but it will leave their fans going home happy that night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.