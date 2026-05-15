Preview: Trabzonspor vs Genclerbirligi - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 15 May 2026 13:48

Trabzonspor play host to Genclerbirligi on Sunday having already secured third place in the Super Lig table.

However, the visitors make the trip to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium needing a win to guarantee that they remain in Turkey's top flight.

Match preview

For the second time in four days, Trabzonspor and Genclerbirligi go head to head, with a Turkish Cup semi-final tie having taken place earlier in the week.

On that occasion, Trabzonspor prevailed by a 2-1 scoreline to set up a final against Konyaspor.

As well as having reached the showpiece for the third successive season, Trabzonspor have improved on their seventh spot from 2024-25 to guarantee a return to the Europa League qualifying rounds at the very least.

That is despite just two wins coming from their last six games, albeit a four-match streak without success having been ended by a 2-1 triumph at Besiktas last weekend.

Fatih Tekke will be delighted with how his team have performed this campaign, particularly at Papara Park where they have collected 33 points from 16 such fixtures.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Meanwhile, Genclerbirligi have only accumulated six points from 16 away fixtures this season, the worst return in the division.

Five defeats in six such fixtures have left Metin Diyadin's side requiring maximum points to ensure that they avoid a return to the second tier.

If Antalyaspor beat Kocaelispor, Genclerbirligi would need to beat Trabzonspor courtesy of having suffered two defeats to Antalyaspor earlier in the season.

Nevertheless, despite the disappointment of midweek, the Wind of Ankara have recorded three wins from their last four outings in all competitions, a run which includes a cup victory at Galatasaray.

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

W D D L D W

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

D W L D W W

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

L L L W L W

Genclerbirligi form (all competitions):

L W W L W L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Ernest Muci will be absent from the Trabzonspor XI as he serves a one-match ban for collecting his fourth yellow card.

Boran Baskan may be recalled in central midfield, but there are a number of alternatives when Tekke may rest players for the cup final.

A decision must also be made over whether Paul Onuachu - the division's top goalscorer - is brought back into the attack.

Having made widespread changes for the cup semi-final, Diyadin is expected to revert back to the same - or very similar - side to the one that started the 3-2 win over Kasimpasa.

Erk Aslan would have been in contention for a start on the left flank after a goal in midweek, but the winger came off injured in the second half.

Sixteen-year-old Ayaz Ozcan was handed a start down the middle of the attack in the cup semi-final, and the teenager will come under consideration for an opportunity if Sekou Koita misses out through injury.

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Tufan, Malkocoglu, Nwaiwu, Lovik; Oulai, Bouchouari; Zubkov, Baskan Nwakaeme; Nayir

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Velho; Pereira, Goutas, Zuzek, Dursun; Dele-Bashiru; Traore, Ulgun, Tongya, Mimaroglu; Ozcan

We say: Trabzonspor 2-1 Genclerbirligi

Despite winning two of their last three games, Genclerbirligi are up against it to overcome opponents that have lost just four times in 33 matches. Therefore, Trabzonspor get the nod with us for this contest as they look to finish an improved campaign on a high note.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.