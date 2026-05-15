Preview: Livingston vs Kilmarnock - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 15 May 2026 13:36

Relegated Livingston face Kilmarnock at The Home of the Set Fare Arena on the final matchday of the Scottish Premiership season on Sunday.

The hosts are confirmed to finish at the bottom of the league table, while the visitors secured their survival in midweek.

Match preview

Livingston have endured a challenging first season back in the top-flight following their 2024-25 promotion.

The Lions had their immediate relegation confirmed at the beginning of the month, with Kilmarnock's 3-0 win over Dundee United leaving them with an insurmountable gap to safety.

Livingston have collected only 21 points from their 37 Scottish Premiership fixtures this term, recording just two wins, 15 draws and suffering 20 defeats.

Despite their relegation already being assured, interim player/manager Scott Arfield will be looking for his side to give the home crowd something to celebrate on the final day of the campaign.

© Imago / Focus Images

However, Livingston host a Kilmarnock side enjoying a fantastic run of results, with three consecutive victories heading into the last day of the 2025-26 season.

Wins against Dundee United (3-0), St Mirren (3-0) and Dundee (3-1) ensured Kilmarnock climbed out of the relegation playoff place and confirmed their survival ahead of the final day, with Killie now leading 11th-placed St Mirren by four points.

Neil McCann deserves considerable credit for guiding Killie to safety, with the manager having collected 24 of their 37 points this term despite only arriving in January.

McCann will now be looking for his side to make it four straight wins on Sunday, aiming to build a winning foundation ahead of his first full season at the helm in 2026-27.

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

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Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Imago

Livingston will be without Connor McLennan on Sunday due to an ankle injury, while Scott Pittman is a doubt after being forced off in the midweek draw with Dundee United.

Barrie McKay could replace Pittman in attacking midfield, starting alongside Stevie May, Lewis Smith and Robbie Muirhead in forward areas.

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock will remain without the availability of Matty Kennedy, Djenairo Daniels, Tyreece John-Jules and Jamie Brandon due to injury problems.

Joe Hugill scored a brace in Killie's 3-1 victory over Dundee in midweek, and the loanee forward is likely to start alongside Bruce Anderson and Greg Kiltie on Sunday.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Kerr, Kabongolo, Finlayson, Montano; Danso, Tait; Smith, McKay, May; Muirhead

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Schjonning-Larsen, Stanger, Deas, Thompson; Lowery, Tshibola, Curtis; Kiltie, Anderson; Hugill

We say: Livingston 0-2 Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock are enjoying a strong end to the campaign and will be expected to pick up a fourth straight victory against bottom-of-the-table Livingston.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.