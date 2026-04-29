Preview: Livingston vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 29 Apr 2026 16:40

Livingston and Aberdeen will clash at the Home of the Set Fare Arena on Friday night in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts remain bottom of the standings and 11 points adrift from safety, while the visitors are second in the relegation group table and six points above the drop zone.

Match preview

Livingston's challenging first season back in the Scottish Premiership appeared destined to end in relegation, as they went into the post-split campaign trailing 11th-placed Kilmarnock by 12 points and 10th-placed St Mirren by 14 points.

However, the Lions secured just their second league win of the campaign - and their first since August - in the opening match of the relegation group, keeping their slim chances of survival alive.

Marvin Bartley's side recorded a vital 2-0 victory over St Mirren at the SMISA Stadium, courtesy of an own-goal from Alexander Gogic and Scott Pittman's strike, meaning Livingston now trail 10th-placed St Mirren by 11 points and 11th-placed Killie, in the relegation playoff place, by nine points.

As just four matches of the 2025-26 season remain, Livingston will have to replicate that success in the coming weeks, while also hoping for results elsewhere to go their way, if they are to rise from the bottom of the table into at least the relegation playoff place.

Livingston's home support, therefore, is certain to be rocking when they welcome Aberdeen to the Home of the Set Fare Arena on Friday, with the Lions desperately searching for another three points.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Despite Livingston's home advantage and victory last time out, the Dons remain the overwhelming favourites heading into this clash, especially given their own upturn in form in recent weeks.

Aberdeen ended a disastrous nine-game winless run in the league with a 2-0 victory over Hibernian on the final day of the pre-split campaign, and Stephen Robinson's men followed that up with a 1-0 triumph against Kilmarnock last weekend.

Those results have lifted Aberdeen to eighth in the overall Scottish Premiership standings, extending their lead over the drop zone to a healthy eight points with just four fixtures left to play.

Robinson, who was only appointed in March, will want his team to ensure their safety by picking up another three points on Friday, as well as building a foundation to build upon next campaign.

Although the Dons have faced extreme difficulties throughout the term, they have remained dominant in this fixture, winning two and drawing one of their three meetings against Livingston this season.

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

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Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

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Aberdeen form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Livingston are anticipated to be without Aidan Denholm, Connor McLennan and Babacar Fati for Friday's clash due to ongoing injury issues.

Off the back of recording their first victory since August, Bartley is likely to name an unchanged side on Friday, with the potential exception of Cristian Montano replacing Fati on the left flank.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are dealing with injuries to Nick Suman, Nicky Devlin, Kristers Tobers, Tom McIntyre and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Robinson could also look to name a largely unchanged team on Friday, including last weekend's match winner Aremu Afeez in midfield.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Kabongolo, Wilson, McGowan; Finlayson, Arfield, Sylla, Montano; Smith, May; Nouble

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Milne, Morrison, Molloy; Jensen, Afeez, Armstrong, Frame; Cameron; Olusanya, Nisbet

We say: Livingston 0-2 Aberdeen

Livingston may be boosted by their recent win, but Aberdeen have looked improved under Robinson, particularly in their back-to-back victories heading into this match.

The Dons also kept clean sheets in those matches, their first consecutive clean sheets since November, leading us to expect an away win and another shutout for Aberdeen.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.