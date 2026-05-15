Liverpool transfer news: Reds weigh up move for Premier League goalkeeper amid Allison future uncertainty

By Carter White | 15 May 2026 13:31

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen this summer.

The Reds are preparing for their final away match of the season on Friday night, when they make the trip to Champions League-chasing Aston Villa in the Second City.

Focusing on Verbruggen for the moment, the 23-year-old is likely to be heading to the World Cup as part of the Netherlands squad this summer.

The Dutchman has been a standout performer for Brighton in the Premier League this term, keeping a total of 10 clean sheets across 36 appearances.

Since making the switch from Belgian side Anderlecht during the summer of 2023, Verbruggen has made 103 appearances for the South Coast club.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool keen on Brighton boy Verbruggen?

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are preparing for the eventuality of losing star goalkeeper Alisson Becker this summer, with the Brazilian wanted by Juventus.

The report claims that the Serie A giants have agreed a deal in principle to bring the shot-stopper from Anfield to Italy on a bumper three-year dealing.

Liverpool are supposedly reluctant to match the offer of Juve to Alisson, who is turning 34 years of age this calendar year.

Instead, the current Premier League champions are looking at potential keeper arrivals, with Brighton's Verbruggen said to be of interest.

Arne Slot's side are also known to be major admirers of Aston Villa man Emiliano Martinez, who is constantly linked with a switch away from Villa Park.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Liverpool's shot-stopping solution

If Alisson was able to return from injury and produce his best performances, it would be undeniable that Liverpool would benefit from his extended stay on Merseyside.

However, the Brazilian has spent a significant portion of his season in the medical room, with Giorgi Mamardashvili filling in between the sticks for the Reds.

The Georgia international does not seem ready to be Liverpool's first-choice keeper permanently, meaning that Slot's side may need to dip into the summer market.