Team News: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 14 May 2026 20:00

Aston Villa will welcome Liverpool to Villa Park in the Premier League on Friday night.

The hosts are currently fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool ahead of this match, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides.

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Alysson (groin), Amadou Onana (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Lindelof, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

LIVERPOOL

Out: Conor Bradley (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (foot)

Doubtful: Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Alisson (fitness), Florian Wirtz (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak