Premier League Gameweek 37
Aston Villa
May 15, 2026 8.00pm
Villa Park
Liverpool

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Aston Villa vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / PA Images

Aston Villa will welcome Liverpool to Villa Park in the Premier League on Friday night.

The hosts are currently fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool ahead of this match, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides.

ASTON VILLA VS. LIVERPOOL

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Alysson (groin), Amadou Onana (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Lindelof, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

LIVERPOOL

Out: Conor Bradley (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (foot)

Doubtful: Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Alisson (fitness), Florian Wirtz (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak

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