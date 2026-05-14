Preview: Bayern Munich vs FC Koln - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 14 May 2026 20:13

Bayern Munich will hope to put the finishing touches on an historic Bundesliga season with a victory against FC Koln on Saturday at Allianz Arena.

Sitting in first with the top-flight crown having amassed 86 points, the Bavarians' dominance shows little sign of slowing down, whereas their 14th-placed opponents have 32 points and have secured Bundesliga survival.

Match preview

Bayern Munich's attack were unusually timid on May 9, when they defeated Wolfsburg 1-0 thanks to an 56th-minute strike from Michael Olise, though the team had played Paris Saint-Germain three days prior.

Vincent Kompany's tenure is unlikely to be judged by his domestic success considering the club have now won 13 of the past 14 Bundesliga titles, though it is hard to be overly critical about their semi-final exit to PSG in the Champions League.

The Bavarians' achievements in Germany should not be overlooked given they have scored 117 league goals, which is already the most in the history of the division, but a rout on Saturday could make their current record unbeatable.

If Kompany's side are to improve next term, they must focus on reinforcing their defence, with the team having conceded 20 times in their 11 most recent fixtures.

Bayern did triumph in eight of those 11 matches, but their success against Wolfsburg was their first in four games in all competitions.

A stalemate for the champions would be their third in a row at home, while a victory would be their ninth in 11 outings at Allianz Arena, and they would end the season with just one loss in 25 clashes at the stadium.

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media, Alamy Live News

Koln were beaten 3-1 by Heidenheim on May 10, but their safety had already been secured as 16th-placed Wolfsburg's defeat against Bayern meant they failed to close the six-point gap between the two sides.

The visitors have now failed to win 12 of their last 13 Bundesliga fixtures - they lost six and drew six in that period - and their loss against Heidenheim was the third consecutive game in which they conceded at least twice in.

It should be noted that the Billy Goats earned promotion to the top flight last term, so while they have stumbled lately, they have ultimately achieved the target they set out to at the start of the campaign.

Interim boss Rene Wagner has not yet been given the job on a permanent basis, and it is understandable that the club would want to take their time considering a potential points total of 32 points would have seen them relegated or finish in the playoff spot in eight of the last 11 seasons.

Koln may have only taken four points from their past four away matches, but they are also undefeated in their last four games on the road, though they did suffer a 3-1 loss against Bayern in the reverse fixture in January.

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

W

W

W

W

D

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

W

L

D

D

W

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

D

W

D

L

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Bayern have no incentive to name a full-strength XI, though Harry Kane will be desperate to add to his tally of 55 goals for the club, especially as he may have his sights on the Ballon d'Or.

Tom Bischof is likely to be afforded a start on the left side of defence, while Josip Stanisic is set to be named in the lineup on the opposite side.

Lennart Karl may only be 18, but he has already made an impact on the first team, and his inclusion in the team on Saturday could show Kompany's belief in the winger.

It would be understandable if Koln were fearful of the champions considering centre-backs Timo Hubers (knee) and Luca Kilian (knee) are both still sidelined.

Joel Schmied, Eric Martel and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey will almost certainly have to marshal defence, though they will also need protection from midfielders Jan Thielmann, Tom Krauss and Jakub Kaminski if they are to take any points on the weekend.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Bischof; Kimmich, Goretzka; Karl, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Zieler; Schmied, Martel, Simpson-Pusey; Sebulonsen, Thielmann, Krauss, Kaminski, Castro-Montes; Bulter, El Mala

We say: Bayern Munich 3-1 FC Koln

Bayern will want to end their campaign at home on the best possible note, and they are unlikely allow their high standards to drop.

Koln could experience some success considering the Bavarians have been vulnerable defensively, though they will find it difficult to contain the hosts' frontline.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.