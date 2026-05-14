Preview: Famalicao vs Alverca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 14 May 2026 19:24

Famalicao will look to secure fifth place in the Primeira Liga — and potentially a historic European qualification spot — when they welcome Alverca to the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao on Saturday night.

The hosts head into the final game of the campaign three points above Gil Vicente and still dreaming of a place in the Conference League, although they will need to hold on to fifth and hope Sporting Lisbon defeat Torreense in the Taca de Portugal final.

Match preview

If Torreense fail to win the Portuguese Cup and Famalicao finish fifth, the Minho side would qualify for European football for the first time in their history — a remarkable achievement for a club that has quietly become one of the league’s most consistent sides over the past two months.

Hugo Oliveira’s men arrive here on an 11-match unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga after playing out a goalless draw away to Estrela Amadora last time out.

That impressive streak has included victories over Vitoria de Guimaraes, Nacional and Estoril Praia, while they have also managed draws against Portugal’s heavyweights — Porto, Benfica and Braga.

Only the traditional “big three” have managed a comparable unbeaten run in the league this season, highlighting just how impressive Famalicao’s resurgence has been.

Their home form has also become a major strength, with the Vila Nova side unbeaten in their last seven league matches at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao, winning five and drawing two, with the standout result arguably being the thrilling 2-2 draw against unbeaten Benfica.

While Famalicao have won only one of their last six league matches, their consistency has kept them firmly in control of fifth place, and even a draw on Saturday would be enough to mathematically guarantee they finish above Gil Vicente.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Alverca, meanwhile, have already surpassed expectations in their first season back in the Primeira Liga after decades away from the top flight.

Custodio Castro’s side have shown admirable resilience throughout the campaign and head into the final day sitting 11th with 39 points — comfortably clear of relegation trouble.

Wins over Arouca, Casa Pia and Rio Ave recently highlighted their ability to compete with established top-flight sides, although their momentum has slowed slightly over the last two matches.

A narrow 1-0 defeat away to Porto was followed by a 1-1 home draw against Estoril last weekend, leaving the Ribatejo club without a win in two games heading into the season finale.

Away form has generally been a problem for Alverca throughout the campaign, with only two teams picking up fewer points on the road than their tally of 13, while nine defeats in 16 away league matches underline their struggles away from home.

Still, they will take confidence from the fact that they won the reverse fixture 1-0 earlier this season and now have the chance to complete a league double over Famalicao.

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

D

D

D

W

D

D

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

W

W

L

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Atlantico Press

Famalicao head into this encounter with very few concerns over availability, with Ibrahima Ba — who has missed the last two matches — their only potential absentee.

That leaves Hugo Oliveira with plenty of options, particularly in attack where Gustavo Sa and Sorriso are once again expected to provide the creative spark.

Simon Elisor could continue to lead the line as he searches for just his second league goal of the campaign.

Alverca, meanwhile, have players still out for this one, as they remain without Tomas Mendes and Sabit Abdulai through injury.

Chissumba, Julian Martinez and Diogo Spencer are also fitness doubts, which could force Custodio Castro into a few changes for a fixture that carries little pressure for the visitors.

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Garcia, De Haas, Realpe, Rafa; Van de Looi, Amorim; Dias, G. Sa, Sorriso; Elisor

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Mendes; Naves, Sergio Gomez, Meupiyou; Touaizi, Gui, Rhaldney, Julian; Lincoln, Samuel Lima, Figueiredo

We say: Famalicao 2-1 Alverca

Famalicao are carrying far more momentum into this contest and still have genuine motivation with the possibility of European qualification remaining alive.

Alverca have impressed during their return to the Primeira Liga and should remain competitive, but their inconsistent away form could prove costly against one of the division’s most confident sides.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.