Preview: Braga vs Famalicao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 17 Apr 2026 23:11 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 23:13

Off the back of a remarkable comeback to reach the Europa League semi-finals in midweek, Braga return to action in the Portuguese Primeira Liga when they play host to Famalicao on Sunday.

The two Braga-based sides are currently separated by just five points in the race for the Conference League qualification ticket, and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Estadio Municipal de Braga as they also battle for local bragging rights.

Match preview

Braga picked up one of their biggest results of the season on Thursday when they secured a 4-2 victory over Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin Stadium to overturn a first-leg deficit and secure an aggregate win in their Europa League quarter-final tie.

Having played out a 1-1 stalemate at home in the reverse leg on April 8, Os Arcebispos found themselves on the cusp of elimination when Antony and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli hit the target to put Betis two goals up inside the opening half hour in Seville.

However, Pau Victor’s 38th-minute strike inspired a remarkable comeback for the Portuguese outfit, with Vitor Carvalho, Ricardo Horta and Jean-Baptiste Gorby hitting the target after the break to turn the tie on its head and condemn the hosts to a 5-3 aggregate defeat.

Braga, who have been drawn against German outfit Freiburg in the semi-finals, now turn their focus to the Primeira Liga, where they are unbeaten in five of their last six matches, claiming four wins and one draw, and are in pole position to clinch the Conference League ticket.

Carlos Vicens’s men head into the weekend seeking to make it three league wins on the trot, having secured a 1-0 victory away to Moreirense on April 4, before returning home to defeat Arouca by the same scoreline last Sunday and record their eighth league win at the Estadio Municipal de Braga.

While Braga have a game in hand and have racked up 52 points in the Primeira Liga to sit fourth in the league standings, they will be looking over their shoulders heading into the run-in, with Famalicao just five points behind in fifth place heading into their final five matches.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

On the other hand, a 71st-minute strike from Portuguese winger Pedro Santos helped Famalicao fight back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Moreirense last time out after Rodrigo Alonso opened the scoring in the fourth minute to put the visitors ahead at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao.

While the Vila Nova have dropped four points in their last two matches, having held Porto to a 2-2 draw a fortnight ago, Hugo Oliveira’s men have done enough in recent weeks to keep their push for Europe very much alive.

Famalicao, who have never secured European qualification, are unbeaten in seven consecutive league games, picking up four wins and three draws, their longest run of games without defeat in the Primeira Liga since also going seven straight league matches between August 2019 and September 2019.

The Braga outfit have won 13 of their 29 Primeira Liga matches, surpassing their total tally from each of the last five seasons and just one shy of their 14 victories from the 2019-20 campaign, when they finished sixth in the table to miss out on European qualification by just one point.

While Famalicao will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling and move within two points of this weekend's hosts, they have failed to win 12 of their last 14 meetings between the two teams, losing six and claiming six draws since July 2016.

Braga Primeira Liga form:

W

W

D

L

W

W

Braga form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

W

W

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Braga will take to the pitch without the services of Spanish forward Martinez, who is set to serve a one-game suspension after picking up a red card against Arouca last weekend.

On the injury front, Bright Arrey-Mbi was forced off after just 20 minutes against Betis in midweek and is out of contention for Os Arcebispos, while Diego Rodrigues is also set to sit out his second consecutive game.

Bosnian defender Adrian Barisic has been sidelined since February through a muscle problem, while Sikou Niakate is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines through an Achilles tendon injury.

Following Oscar Aranda’s return from a cruciate ligament injury, Famalicao now boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, providing Oliveira a timely boost ahead of the decisive final stretch of the season.

Aranda was handed a 17-minute cameo against Moreirense and should feature in limited capacity this weekend, with French striker Simon Elisor spearheading the attack once again.

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Moscardo, Carvalho, Lagerbielke; Gomez, Tiknaz, Moutinho, Lelo; Dorgeles, Horta, Navarro

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Ba, De Haas, Soares; Sa, Van de Looi, De Amorim; Dias, Elisor, Sorriso

We say: Braga 2-0 Famalicao

Famalicao have done well for themselves this season and could move within two points of the coveted top-four places this weekend. However, with the thrill from their midweek Europa League successful comeback still in the air, Braga will head into the weekend in high spirits and we are tipping them to claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.