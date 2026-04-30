Preview: Famalicao vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 30 Apr 2026 14:12 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 14:39

Looking to strengthen their top-two hopes, Benfica face a daunting test at an in-form Famalicao side aiming to boost their top-five ambitions when the two sides meet in Saturday’s crucial clash.

The Lisbon visitors sit second in the Primeira Liga table, seven points behind leaders Porto and three above third-placed Sporting Lisbon, who have a game in hand, while the Vila Nova hosts are fifth, two points clear of sixth.

Match preview

With just three games left to play, it would take a huge miracle for Benfica to clinch their first league title in three years, especially with Porto needing only victory over Alverca this weekend to be crowned champions.

However, the Eagles may not mind finishing runners-up for a third successive season considering how the campaign has unfolded for Jose Mourinho’s men, who only moved above Sporting into second place with a dramatic Derby de Lisboa win on matchday 30.

Benfica’s grip on an automatic Champions League qualification place strengthened further last weekend, when Sporting dropped more points at bottom-placed AVS, while Mourinho’s side thrashed Moreirense 4-1 at Estadio da Luz in their own fixture.

First-half goals from Leandro Barreiro and Richard Rios, either side of Travassos’ 26th-minute equaliser, gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead at the break, before substitute Franjo Ivanovic wrapped up victory with a late brace.

Benfica have scored two or more goals in 10 of their last 11 league matches, highlighting their attacking threat, while they have won nine in that spell, including each of the last three, and remain unbeaten in 46 Primeira Liga matches (W33, D13), stretching back to last season.

The only side yet to taste defeat this campaign, the Reds’ nine draws from 31 top-flight outings have made it difficult to close the gap at the summit, which leaves Mourinho on course to finish trophyless in the first season of his second spell at the club after exits from the Champions League, Taca da Liga and Taca de Portugal.

Recently linked with a possible return to Real Madrid, the 63-year-old manager will nevertheless be fully focused on Saturday’s assignment in Vila Nova, and he has reason for confidence given Benfica have won 11 of their 15 away league matches this term (D4).

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Worthy opponents in their own right, Famalicao have recorded victory in five of their six home league games in 2026 (D1), keeping clean sheets in four, though the only match they failed to win in that run came in their most recent outing in Vila Nova against Moreirense.

That strong form on their own turf has helped fuel the Azuis e Brancos’ nine-game unbeaten run at any venue (W5, D4), with Hugo Oliveira’s men ending a three-match streak of draws last weekend when Justin De Haas’s second-half penalty secured a 1-0 win at Estoril Praia.

That result means Famalicao will finish at least sixth regardless of what happens in their final three matches, equalling the club’s best-ever top-flight finish, which was first achieved in 2019-20.

Still with hopes of going one better and perhaps securing a maiden European qualification place, the hosts will look to tighten their grip on fifth with a positive result here, and they can take confidence from recent success in this very fixture.

Famalicao have won their last two home games against Benfica, keeping clean sheets in both, though they have lost the most recent two meetings overall, including a 1-0 defeat in December’s reverse fixture.

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

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Benfica Primeira Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Avant Sports Famalicao appeared to come through the win at Estoril unscathed, meaning barring any late issues, Oliveira has a full squad available, though winger Oscar Aranda has missed the last two outings. Midfielder Gustavo Sa returned to the starting lineup last weekend as the only change from the previous match, though the manager could stick with the same winning formula here, with Simon Elisor expected to lead the line once again. Joint top scorer Sorriso, with five league goals, should continue on the left flank, with Gil Dias likely to operate on the opposite side, while Tom van de Looi and Mathias de Amorim could anchor midfield. Famalicao also possess an unlikely source of goals in De Haas, whose strike last time out took his league tally to five, and the centre-back should partner Ibrahim Ba in defence once more. Benfica’s own leading scorer is 21-goal striker Vangelis Pavlidis, who will hope to rediscover his touch after failing to find the net in each of his last four club appearances, leaving him three behind Sporting’s Luis Suarez in the Golden Boot race. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Croatian attacker Ivanovic is pushing for a start upfront after his brace from the bench against Moreirense. On the injury front, Benfica are expected to remain without Tomas Araujo, who missed the previous outing with a muscle issue, meaning Antonio Silva and Nicolas Otamendi are likely to continue in central defence.

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Ba, De Haas, Rafa; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Dias, G Sa, Sorriso; Elisor

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, A Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Rios, Barreiro; Aursnes, R Silva, Lukebakio; Pavlidis

We say: Famalicao 1-1 Benfica

Both teams have resilience and momentum to draw upon in pursuit of their respective objectives, which makes this contest more balanced than it may first appear, even if Benfica look the stronger side on paper.

Famalicao’s excellent home form and recent success in this fixture are also difficult to ignore, so a score draw looks the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.