Preview: Estrela Amadora vs Famalicao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 09 May 2026 20:32 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 20:33

Estrela Amadora will host high-flying Famalicao at Estadio Jose Gomes on Monday evening in a crucial Primeira Liga clash that carries major implications at both ends of the table.

While the hosts are desperately fighting to avoid slipping into the relegation playoff place heading into the final two rounds of the season, the visitors arrive chasing a remarkable fifth-place finish that could secure UEFA Conference League qualification depending on the outcome of the Taca de Portugal final.

Match preview

Estrela Amadora head into this encounter under mounting pressure after suffering five consecutive league defeats at the worst possible stage of the campaign.

The Tricolores appeared on course for a crucial victory away at Moreirense last weekend after racing into a two-goal lead through two penalties, only for their opponents to complete a dramatic comeback and snatch a 3-2 victory deep into stoppage time.

That collapse further highlighted Estrela's defensive fragility, with the Lisbon-based club now conceding nine goals across their last five league matches and the 54 goals they have allowed is the third-most in the league.

The recent downturn has dragged Joao Nuno's side firmly back into the survival battle, with Estrela just one place above the relegation playoff spot heading into the penultimate weekend of the season.

Despite their poor recent form, there is still belief inside the club that home advantage could prove decisive, as Estrela have shown glimpses of resilience at Estadio Jose Gomes throughout the season, particularly against stronger opposition, including a dramatic 3-3 draw against Braga earlier in the campaign.

The Tricolores also have a decent record in this fixture, unbeaten in the last two meetings against the Vila Nova side, including a 3-2 triumph in the reverse fixture earlier in this campaign.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Famalicao, meanwhile, arrive in completely different spirits after extending their remarkable unbeaten streak to 10 consecutive league matches following a superb 2-2 draw against Benfica last weekend.

Hugo Oliveira's side were trailing 2-0 against the Eagles before producing another impressive comeback, continuing a run that has also included draws against newly crowned champions Porto and victories over direct European rivals.

It has now been almost three months since Famalicao last tasted defeat in the league, with their last loss in 2026 coming away at Sporting Lisbon back in February.

They have become one of only four teams in the division to record a 10-match unbeaten league streak this season alongside Porto, Benfica and Sporting.

That outstanding consistency has kept the Minho club firmly in the race for fifth place, which could become enough for Conference League qualification should Torreense fail to win the Portuguese Cup.

With momentum, confidence and European ambitions still alive, Oliveira's side know victory here would move them one step closer to a historic achievement.

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

W

L

L

L

L

L

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

W

D

D

D

W

D

Team News

© Imago

Estrela will still be without Malian centre-back Issiar Drame, who has remained out of action since suffering a serious injury in September 2025.

Nigerian forward Mathew Gbomadu is also yet to make an appearance this year due to an ongoing injury problem, while defender Bernardo Schappo continues his recovery on the sidelines.

Much of Estrela’s attacking threat is expected to come from Cape Verde international Jovane Cabral, who scored his seventh league goal of the campaign from the penalty spot in the previous match, making him the club’s leading scorer this season.

As for Famalicao, they head into the encounter with a fully fit squad and no suspension concerns, giving manager Oliveira plenty of selection options.

Joint-top scorer Sorriso, who has found the net five times in the league this term, is expected to retain his place on the left wing, while Gil Dias should feature on the opposite flank.

In midfield, Tom van de Looi and Mathias de Amorim are likely to provide the platform in the centre of the park.

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Langa, Otavio, Lekovic, Scholze; Cabral, Moreira, Sola; Stoica, Pinho, Marcus

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Realpe, De Haas, Rafa; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Dias, G Sa, Sorriso; Elisor

We say: Estrela Amadora 1-2 Famalicao

Estrela are fighting for survival and should produce an aggressive performance in front of their home supporters, but their defensive instability remains a major concern.

Famalicao arrive as one of the form teams in Portugal, unbeaten in 10 league matches and still fully motivated by the possibility of securing European qualification. Given the visitors' momentum and superior consistency, they appear well positioned to edge another competitive encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.