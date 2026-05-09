Preview: Atletico Mineiro vs Botafogo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 09 May 2026 20:17 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 20:18

Atletico Mineiro will welcome Botafogo to Arena MRV on Sunday in a direct battle between two sides level on points in the middle of the Brasileiro table.

The emotional occasion surrounding Hulk's farewell to the Atletico faithful adds another layer to an already significant encounter, with both clubs aiming to reignite their push toward the top six after inconsistent recent domestic form.

Match preview

Sunday's clash in Belo Horizonte will mark the end of an era for Atletico Mineiro as club legend Hulk prepares to officially say goodbye to the supporters before completing his move to Fluminense after the Club World Cup.

The 39-year-old leaves Atletico after a hugely successful five-year spell in which he scored 140 goals and produced 55 assists in 309 appearances, helping the club secure the Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil double in 2021.

However, despite the emotional atmosphere surrounding the farewell, Eduardo Dominguez will be desperate to maintain focus on the pitch as Atletico continue searching for consistency in the league.

The Galo finally ended a run of three consecutive Brasileiro defeats last weekend with an impressive 3-1 away victory over Cruzeiro in the Mineiro derby. Alan Minda, Maycon and Mateo Cassierra all found the net in a devastating counter-attacking display before Kaio Jorge grabbed a late consolation for Cruzeiro.

That victory lifted Atletico into 11th place, level on points with Botafogo heading into this weekend, and once again highlighted the effectiveness of Dominguez's direct style in transition.

Even so, Atletico's broader form remains unstable, as they have lost three of their last five league matches, while their continental frustrations continued in midweek after surrendering a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against Juventud in the Copa Sudamericana.

That result left the Brazilian side under serious pressure in Group B, meaning confidence inside the squad remains fragile despite the derby success.

Still, Arena MRV has generally been Atletico's strongest weapon this season, with the club winning half of their home league matches compared to just a 25% success rate away from home, and they will hope the emotional energy surrounding Hulk's farewell can further lift the atmosphere.

© Imago / Fotoarena

Botafogo, meanwhile, arrive in Belo Horizonte in slightly calmer spirits after effectively securing their place in the Copa Libertadores knockout playoff round during midweek.

Franclim Carvalho's side defeated Racing Club 2-1 thanks to an own goal from Marco Di Cesare and a strike from Danilo, opening up a six-point cushion over the Argentine side in the group standings.

That continental success helped erase some frustration following last weekend's disappointing home defeat to Remo in the Brasileiro, a result that prevented Botafogo from moving closer to the top five.

The Rio club currently sit six points behind fifth-placed Athletico-PR, meaning there is still work to do if they want to re-enter the Copa Libertadores qualification race.

One major positive for Botafogo has been their away form, having won three of their last four Brasileiro matches away from Nilton Santos and currently boast one of the division's strongest away records, averaging nearly two goals scored per game on the road.

Their pace in attacking transitions through Matheus Martins and Montoro could prove dangerous against an Atletico defence that has now conceded in 10 consecutive matches across all competitions.

The visitors will also take confidence from Atletico's defensive instability, especially with Dominguez missing several important players in central areas.

Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

W

W

L

L

L

W

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

W

D

Botafogo Brasileiro form:

W

W

D

W

D

L

Botafogo form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Atletico Mineiro will be without suspended duo Lyanco and Alan Franco for Sunday's encounter after both picked up disciplinary bans in the derby victory over Cruzeiro.

Hulk has already terminated his contract and will not feature, although he is expected to be present at Arena MRV for a farewell ceremony before kickoff.

Eduardo Dominguez is still waiting on the fitness of Cisse, Victor Hugo and Cuello, all of whom remain in the medical department but could return to the squad depending on their final training session.

Maycon and Alan Minda are both expected to keep their places after impressive performances in the derby victory, while Mateo Cassierra should once again lead the line.

Botafogo, meanwhile, are set to be without Alexander Barboza, who is close to completing a move to Palmeiras and is not expected to play again for the club in the Brasileiro.

Junior Santos is also unlikely to feature against his parent club because Botafogo would need to pay a fee to use him.

Vitinho misses out through suspension after accumulating yellow cards, while Arthur Cabral is expected to continue spearheading the attack after another strong display in the Libertadores victory over Racing.

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Ruan, Vitor Hugo, Alonso; Natanael, Perez, Maycon, Lodi; Minda, Bernard; Cassierra

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Raul; Ponte, Bastos, Ferraresi, Telles; Allan, Danilo; Montoro, Edenilson, Martins; Cabral

We say: Atletico Mineiro 1-1 Botafogo

Both teams arrive with confidence boosted by important recent victories, but neither side has shown enough consistency to fully convince in recent weeks.

Atletico's defensive problems continue to undermine them despite signs of attacking improvement under Dominguez, while Botafogo's strong away form suggests they are capable of taking advantage of the spaces likely to appear at Arena MRV.

Given the balance between the sides and the emotional backdrop surrounding Hulk's farewell, a competitive draw appears the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.