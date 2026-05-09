La Liga Gameweek 35
Barcelona
May 10, 2026 8.00pm
Camp Nou
Real Madrid

Team News: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Barcelona vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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The 2025-26 La Liga title could be decided on Sunday night, as Barcelona welcome Real Madrid to Camp Nou for the latest instalment of El Clasico.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, who need only a point to be crowned as champions, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

BARCELONA VS. REAL MADRID

BARCELONA

Out: Lamine Yamal (hamstring)

Doubtful: Andreas Christensen (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; E Garcia, Pedri; Rashford, Gavi, Fermin; Lewandowski

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Arda Guler (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (foot), Ferland Mendy (thigh), Federico Valverde (head)

Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F Garcia; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Pitarch; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

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