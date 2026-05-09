Team News: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 09 May 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 20:00

The 2025-26 La Liga title could be decided on Sunday night, as Barcelona welcome Real Madrid to Camp Nou for the latest instalment of El Clasico.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, who need only a point to be crowned as champions, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

BARCELONA VS. REAL MADRID

BARCELONA

Out: Lamine Yamal (hamstring)

Doubtful: Andreas Christensen (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; E Garcia, Pedri; Rashford, Gavi, Fermin; Lewandowski

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Arda Guler (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (foot), Ferland Mendy (thigh), Federico Valverde (head)

Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F Garcia; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Pitarch; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe