Preview: Juventud vs Atletico Mineiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 04 May 2026 13:09 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 13:10

Juventud will welcome Atletico Mineiro to the Estadio Centenario on Tuesday for a Copa Sudamericana Group B clash, with both sides still firmly in the race for qualification heading into the fourth round.

The hosts currently sit second in the group and could strengthen their position with another positive result, while the visitors arrive under pressure, knowing that anything less than a win could leave them on the brink of elimination.

Match preview

Juventud head into this encounter enjoying one of the most encouraging spells in their recent history, having adapted well to continental competition despite entering the Copa Sudamericana after falling short in the Libertadores qualifiers.

The Uruguayan side have collected four points from their opening two group matches, including a dominant 4-0 victory over Puerto Cabello last time out — a performance that underlined their attacking potential and kept them firmly in contention for qualification.

Before that emphatic win, Juventud had opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Cienciano, showing resilience even if consistency remains a work in progress.

A recent managerial change has added another layer to their season narrative, with Sergio Blanco stepping in following Sebastian Mendez’s departure, while the transition initially brought some instability, results on the continental stage have helped steady the ship.

Playing at the Centenario — one of South America’s most iconic venues — offers a significant boost, and Juventud will look to lean on that home advantage again, particularly with experienced figures like Martin Caceres providing leadership at the back.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Atletico Mineiro, meanwhile, find themselves in a far more precarious situation, as the Brazilian side sit bottom of Group B with three points from three matches, already four behind leaders Cienciano, and cannot afford another slip-up.

Their campaign began with a 2-1 defeat to Puerto Cabello, followed by a 2-1 home victory over Juventud — their only win so far — before a disappointing 1-0 loss to Cienciano in Peru.

That latest defeat was especially concerning, as Atletico struggled to create meaningful chances and were further hampered by a red card, highlighting their ongoing issues away from home.

There have also been significant developments off the pitch, most notably the departure of Hulk, whose exit leaves a major void in the attacking line and adds to the challenges facing coach Eduardo Dominguez.

Domestically, Atletico Mineiro have shown signs of recovery, most recently securing an impressive 3-1 victory over Cruzeiro, a result that could provide a timely confidence boost ahead of this crucial trip to Montevideo.

However, their away form and overall inconsistency remain key concerns, particularly in a competition where only the group winner advances directly to the knockout stage.

Juventud Copa Sudamericana form:

D

L

W

Juventud form (all competitions):

W

L

D

D

W

W

Atletico Mineiro Copa Sudamericana form:

L

W

L

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Juventud are expected to retain the core of the side that dismantled Puerto Cabello, with no major injury concerns reported ahead of this fixture.

Sebastian Sosa continues in goal, bringing valuable experience, while Martin Caceres marshals the defense.

In attack, Mimbacas — the team’s top scorer in the competition — is set to lead the line alongside Alejo Cruz, forming a dynamic partnership.

Atletico Mineiro, on the other hand, have several issues to contend with, as Preciado is suspended following his red card in the previous round, while Patrick, Indio and Cisse remain sidelined with injuries.

The departure of Hulk further weakens the squad, and Eduardo Dominguez is once again expected to rotate, with Reinier, Dudu and Cuello among those competing for attacking roles.

Juventud possible starting lineup:

Sosa; Alaniz, Pernicone, Morosini, Mas; Perez, Roldan, Izaguirre; Cruz, Mimbacas, Lago

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Roman, Alonso, Pascini, Lodi; Perez, Alexsander, Scarpa; Cuello, Dudu, Reinier

We say: Juventud 1-3 Atletico Mineiro

Despite their difficult position in the group, Atletico Mineiro showed clear signs of improvement in their recent domestic win and possess the quality to respond under pressure.

Juventud’s strong home form and momentum make them dangerous opponents, but the visitors’ greater experience and urgency could prove decisive, especially if they exploit spaces left by a team pushed forward by home expectations.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.