Arsenal have serious Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz problems after Atletico Madrid training update

By Ben Knapton | 04 May 2026 12:40

Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz were both missing from Monday's open training session ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The Norwegian playmaker and German attacker were both absent from Saturday's 3-0 Premier League triumph over Fulham due to respective knee and muscular injuries.

Odegaard picked up a knock in the 1-1 first-leg draw with Atletico last Wednesday, while Havertz has missed Arsenal's last two matches with the issue he sustained against Newcastle United.

Mikel Arteta delivered a positive update on the pair after Saturday's triumph, though, fuelling hope that they would be back in the squad in time for the visit of Atletico.

However, neither man was pictured in first-team training during Arsenal's open session on Monday morning, suggesting that they will not be involved in the second leg at the Emirates.

Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz miss Arsenal training before Atletico Madrid second leg

The Arsenal squad head out for training here at London Colney. As expected no sign of Odegaard, Havertz or Timber pic.twitter.com/PlXPq7UuMp — Layth (@laythy29) May 4, 2026

Arteta will soon give an update to the media in his pre-match press conference, but the Spaniard may remain tight-lipped on team news, as is often the case with the Arsenal manager.

Havertz and Odegaard were among four absentees from the Arsenal session at London Colney, as Jurrien Timber (groin) and Mikel Merino (foot) were also missing from training.

Timber has not played since before the last international break, and there is still no timeframe on the Dutchman's return, although he is expected to return before the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Merino has been sidelined for almost three months after undergoing an operation on a foot injury, and there are no guarantees that he will play again between now and the end of the month.

In brighter news, Bukayo Saka took part in training after his half-time withdrawal against Fulham, against whom he made his first Premier League start since March 14.

Arsenal now have a serious Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz problem

© Iconsport / Phil Duncan/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

The Odegaard that scored 15 goals in the 2022-23 Premier League season has failed to reappear, and the 27-year-old's fitness issues are becoming an increasing concern for Arsenal staff.

Odegaard has now missed 25 matches in all competitions due to various injury problems this season, having suffered two freak shoulder injuries, two muscular issues, a knock and a knee concern - the latter of which has flared up twice now.

The Norwegian can still be a creative force for Arsenal when fully fit, as evidenced by his four assists from six Premier League appearances from December 30 to January 31, but he is seemingly in need of a long break while his body continues to fail him.

Similarly, Havertz has been restricted to just 20 outings this season, largely as a result of his serious knee injury from the summer but also because of two muscular problems since.

Havertz is Arsenal's highest earner on £280,000 a week, while Odegaard is fourth on the list at £240,000, but the Gunners cannot have two of their top earners missing so many matches through repeated injuries.

In order to get to the bottom of Arsenal's well-documented injury concerns, Arteta has allegedly brought in a trusted ally from the medical field to lead an investigation.