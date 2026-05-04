Preview: Deportivo Recoleta vs Santos - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 04 May 2026 13:26

On Tuesday, May 5, Deportivo Recoleta and Santos will face off in a decisive fourth-round Copa Sudamericana group stage clash, with both sides still searching for stability in Group D and urgently needing points to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Recoleta will look to capitalise on home support in pursuit of a first victory, while Santos arrive under pressure following an inconsistent run of form, setting the stage for a tense and finely balanced encounter with significant implications for progression.

Match preview

Still without a win in the competition, Recoleta enter the fourth round needing a positive result after drawing all three of their matches so far — 1-1 against San Lorenzo, 1-1 against Santos, and 0-0 with Deportivo Cuenca — leaving them with work to do.

With three points, the Paraguayan side sit third in Group D and view their remaining fixtures as crucial if they are to maintain realistic hopes of qualification.

Under Jorge Gonzalez, the team have displayed defensive organisation throughout the group stage but have struggled for attacking efficiency, a concern highlighted in their most recent outing against Cuenca where they created little and posed almost no threat after the break.

Domestically, Recoleta sit eighth in the Division Professional with 25 points and a positive goal difference, but their inconsistency has increased the importance of their continental campaign, where defensive solidity remains their most dependable asset against technically superior opposition.

The match, set to be played in Asuncion, offers Recoleta the chance to turn home advantage into a competitive edge as they seek to secure a first win and keep their qualification ambitions alive.

Santos travel under considerable pressure, sitting bottom of Group D with just two points from three matches, leaving their Copa Sudamericana campaign in a precarious position given the qualification format.

The Brazilian side are enduring a difficult spell, going five matches without a win across all competitions and extending that concern away from home with a nine-game winless run on the road, a key issue for manager Cuca ahead of the trip to Paraguay.

Even when controlling possession, Santos have struggled to convert dominance into clear chances, as seen in their match against San Lorenzo where they lacked attacking creativity and cutting edge in the final third.

Despite having players of the calibre of Neymar and Gabigol, Santos have yet to consistently translate their individual quality into effective team performances on the pitch.

With three rounds remaining, Santos must respond quickly to keep their qualification hopes alive, as a top-two finish remains possible but requires a level of consistency they have not yet shown.

Facing Recoleta, they are tasked with securing their first win in the competition, with victory away from home representing a significant test of their ability to revive their campaign.

Deportivo Recoleta Copa Sudamericana form:

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Deportivo Recoleta form (all competitions):

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Santos Copa Sudamericana form:

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Santos form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Recoleta will be without Richart Ortiz, who scored in the previous meeting at Vila Belmiro but is now sidelined with a fractured cheekbone, reducing their attacking options, although Alexander Franco returns from suspension to provide a boost.

With a largely intact squad and home advantage, Recoleta sit on three points — one ahead of Santos — and see this fixture as a key opportunity to climb into second place and close the gap on San Lorenzo.

For Santos, Neymar is set to return to the starting lineup after being rested against Palmeiras, while Joao Schmidt is expected to replace Willian Arao in midfield, suggesting a more dynamic setup despite ongoing inconsistency.

Vinícius Lira, Gabriel Menino and Mayke remain unavailable, while Neymar, Gabriel Bontempo, Luan Peres and Escobar are all one booking away from suspension, adding further considerations for team selection.

With just two points and bottom spot in the group, Santos arrive in Paraguay under significant pressure, knowing there is little margin for error.

Deportivo Recoleta possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Echeguren, Marotta, Monzon, Mosquera; Baez, Franco, Gonzalez; Vidal, Wlk; Parzajuk

Santos possible starting lineup:

Brazao; Vinicius, Frías, Peres, Escobar; Oliva, Arao; Rolheiser, Neymar, Moises; Gabigol

We say: Deportivo Recoleta 0-2 Santos

Santos head into the clash under pressure but possess a clear technical advantage, while Recoleta’s three group-stage draws without a victory underline their attacking limitations against stronger opposition.

With Neymar and Gabigol available, Santos have the attacking quality to make the difference, and a 2-0 away win would reflect both their potential and Recoleta’s vulnerabilities.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.