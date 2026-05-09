Preview: AVS vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 09 May 2026 20:30

Porto make the trip to face AVS on Sunday evening in what is essentially a dead-rubber in the Primeira Liga.

At a time when the visitors sit nine points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga table, AVS have already been confirmed in bottom spot.

Match preview

After three seasons without a Portuguese top-flight title, Porto are celebrating their 31st league crown with two matches remaining.

Francesco Farioli's side secured their 27th victory in 32 matches last time out with a 1-0 triumph over Alverca.

While Porto again failed to showcase their superior quality, a fourth successive hard-fought success moved them nine points clear of Sporting Lisbon and Benfica.

Porto's defence has been the foundation of their success, conceding just the 15 goals with only six being shipped at Estadio do Dragao.

Nevertheless, nothing should be taken away from Porto's incredible away record, with 14 wins and 43 points coming from 16 matches.

Although there will be frustration that their only league defeat thus far came at 16th-placed Casa Pia, prevailing from their remaining two matches will see them match the 91 points that were enough to secure them the 2021-22 title.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

As for AVS, they have enjoyed their best period of the campaign since the end of February, losing just two of their most recent nine matches.

However, after six draws during that period, Joao Henriques' side recorded just their second win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Nacional last time out.

To their credit, AVS have now accumulated six points from their most recent five away fixtures in Portuguese's top flight.

They have posted the same return from their last five games at Estadio do CD Aves, emphasising that they can be proud of their improvements across the last two months.

AVS earned a 1-1 draw at home to Sporting Lisbon on April 26, a result that can only provide them with confidence ahead of this fixture.

AVS Primeira Liga form:

D L D D D W

Porto Primeira Liga form:

W D W W W W

Porto form (all competitions):

W L W D W W

Team News

© Iconsport / Ricardo Rocha

Barring any fitness issues, there is little reason for Henriques to make any changes to his AVS starting lineup.

Despite not scoring since the middle of February, Diego Duarte is expected to lead the line for AVS, helped by his assist in the last game.

However, Tomane is pushing for a recall in the final third, having scored in successive appearances before being named on the substitutes' bench last time out.

With the title having been wrapped up, Farioli must decide whether to rest Porto midfielder Pablo Rosario, who has been playing with a broken hand.

Borja Sainz and Rodrigo Mora could be provided with opportunities in the final third, as could Martim Fernandes at right-back or left-back.

Thiago Silva and Alan Varela are also options in defence and midfield if Farioli chooses to rotate his squad.

AVS possible starting lineup:

Adriel; Pivo, Devenish, Vitor, Rivas; Galletto, Roni, Lima; Akinsola, Duarte, Neiva

Porto possible starting lineup:

D.Costa; Fernandes, Bednarek, Silva, Sanusi; Froholdt, Varela, Veiga; Pepe, Gul, Sainz

We say: AVS 0-2 Porto

With nothing to play for, Farioli may make changes to his Porto XI that provide a window of opportunity to their hosts. However, we still expect AVS to be outclassed in this contest, even if they are able to restrict the amount of goals that they concede.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.