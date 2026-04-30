Preview: Porto vs Alverca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 30 Apr 2026 14:27 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 14:27

Victory against Alverca at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday will see Porto crowned Primeira Liga champions, potentially ending a four-year wait for the title.

With three games left to play, the Dragons are seven points clear atop the Portuguese top-flight table, while the Ribatejo visitors sit ninth, one point above 10th-placed Estoril Praia.

Match preview

The appointment of Francesco Farioli at the beginning of the season appears to have paid off, with the Italian manager on the verge of leading Porto to their 31st top-flight title and a first league crown since completing a domestic double in 2021-22.

Dreams of a repeat of that achievement were ended last week when a goalless draw with Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of the Taca de Portugal semi-final confirmed the Dragons’ elimination from the competition, having also exited the Europa League six days earlier.

A Deniz Gul-inspired 2-1 victory at Estrela Amadora last weekend, however, provided a timely response, marking Porto’s third league win on the bounce and underlining their growing consistency in the final third.

The Blue and Whites have now scored two or more goals in each of their last eight top-flight matches, although that attacking output has come at the expense of defensive stability, with just two clean sheets recorded in that span after keeping 10 in the previous 13.

Regardless of recent trends at both ends of the pitch, the celebratory mood at the Dragao is expected to be in full swing this weekend, as victory here will secure the title, and Porto will be confident of delivering, having won 12 of their 15 home league matches this season (D3).

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

There was also cause for celebration for Alverca last weekend, when a 71st-minute strike from substitute Marko Milovanovic (Marezi) secured a 2-1 win over Arouca and confirmed the Ribatejo club’s survival.

With a 12-point cushion above the relegation playoff spot, Custodio Miguel Dias de Castro’s side are already safe, which is a notable achievement for a team that only returned to the top flight this season after more than two decades in the lower divisions.

That milestone has been built largely on their strong April form, with Alverca winning three of their four matches in the month (L1), including triumphs over Rio Ave and Casa Pia, a sharp contrast to their previous nine games (D6, L3), where they failed to record a single victory.

There has also been a huge improvement in the final third, with the Ribatejo outfit scoring two or more goals in four of their last six matches – as many as they managed from their opening 25 league games combined.

However, that attacking upturn will be tested this weekend against a Porto side they have rarely troubled in recent times, with Alverca failing to score in six of their last nine meetings between the two teams, while losing six of those encounters (D3), including a 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Meanwhile, eight defeats in 15 away league games this season (W3, D4) also offers little encouragement for the visitors as they aim to finish in the top half of the table.



Porto Primeira Liga form:

W

W

D

W

W

W

Porto form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

D

W

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

D

L

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Porto came through their match at Estrela without any fresh injury concerns, with Samu Aghehowa (knee), Luuk de Jong (knee), Nehuen Perez (Achilles) and Zaidu Sanusi still the only confirmed absentees.

Gul is expected to retain his place in the number nine role following his brace last weekend, while Alan Varela is available again after serving a suspension for his red card in the Taca de Portugal semi-final against Sporting.

For Alverca, Julian Martínez, Francisco Chissumba, Fabrício Garcia, Tomas Mendes and Sabit Abdulai all remain sidelined through injury.

Club captain Sergi Gomez is expected to feature despite being forced off last time out, with reports suggesting the issue is not as serious as first feared.

Milovanovic’s winner against Arouca took his league tally to nine, equalling Pedro Mantorras’ long-standing club record for most goals in a Portuguese top-flight season, and he will be looking to surpass that mark here.



Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A Costa, Silva, Bednarek, Kiwior; Froholdt, Rosario, Veiga; Pepe, Gul, Pietuszewski

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Mendes; Meupiyou, Gomez, Naves; James, Lincoln, Rhaldney, Touaizi; Chiquinho, Marezi, Figueiredo

We say: Porto 2-0 Alverca

Alverca have been impressive of late, but it is difficult to see them spoiling Porto’s title party here, with Farioli’s side showing the consistency and quality required to get the job done against stubborn opposition.

While the encounter may not be completely one-sided given the visitors’ recent improvement, we still expect a controlled victory for the hosts.



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