Preview: Santos vs Bragantino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 09 May 2026 20:40 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 21:49

Santos and Red Bull Bragantino face off at Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Sunday evening in matchweek 15 of the 2026 Brasileiro season.

Peixe, 16th in the table on 15 points and winless in seven, host a Massa Bruta side sitting seventh and arriving off back-to-back victories in all competitions.

Match preview

Santos return to Vila Belmiro after four straight away games to host a Bragantino side enjoying their best form of the season. The reunion with their supporters could prove pivotal, as Peixe are enduring one of their worst runs of the year—seven matches without a win, including six draws and one defeat across the Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil, and Sudamericana. Their last victory came on April 11 against Atletico Mineiro in matchweek 11 of Serie A.

The league table makes for worrying reading. With 15 points from 14 rounds, Alvinegro Praiano sit 16th—just outside the relegation zone. Their advantage over Corinthians is minimal: identical points, the same number of wins, draws, and defeats (three, six, and five), and matching goal differences of -3. The tiebreaker is goals scored: 19 for Santos, 10 for Corinthians. In the Sudamericana, Peixe are bottom of Group D with just two points from four matches.

Pressure is mounting on Alexi Stival. In his fourth spell at the club, the manager has overseen two wins, seven draws, and three defeats in 12 matches—a 36% return, the lowest of any coach in the Marcelo Teixeira era. Another failure to win against Bragantino would see Stival match the unwanted record set by Juan Pablo Vojvoda, who went seven games without a win at the start of 2026, and he could surpass it if the drought continues.

On-pitch struggles have been compounded by off-field distractions, including a recent controversy involving Neymar and Robinho Jr that continues to cast doubt over the player’s national team prospects.

The numbers highlight a concerning trend: in five of their last seven matches, Santos have taken the lead but failed to hold on. They conceded equalisers against Recoleta (twice), Palmeiras, and Bahia, and lost to Fluminense at Vila Belmiro. In at least three of those games, the decisive goal came after the 83rd minute, underlining the team’s struggles with concentration late on.

Recent meetings with Bragantino offer little comfort for Santos fans. Since 2023, the sides have met eight times, with Santos winning just twice (25% win rate), alongside two draws and four victories for Massa Bruta.

© Iconsport / SUSA

By contrast, Bragantino arrive on the coast in buoyant mood. On Thursday, they thrashed Blooming 6-0 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra in matchweek four of the Sudamericana—a result that stands as the second-biggest away win in the competition’s history, behind only Fluminense’s 10-1 demolition of Oriente Petrolero in 2022.

That victory put Bragantino back in contention in Group H. They moved to six points, drawing level with Carabobo, who hold second place and the head-to-head advantage after a 1-0 win over the Sao Paulo outfit. River Plate top the group with 10 points. Qualification for the round of 16 now hinges on a decisive home clash with Carabobo on the final matchday.

In the Brasileiro, momentum is also building. A 2-1 comeback win over Chapecoense in matchweek 14 lifted Massa Bruta from ninth to seventh, with 20 points and six wins to their name this season.

Two consecutive wins in different competitions have restored confidence in Vagner Mancini’s side after setbacks against Palmeiras and River Plate. Facing a Santos team under pressure, fragile and winless in seven, Bragantino arrive at Vila Belmiro with plenty to suggest they can take all three points.

Santos Brasileiro form:

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L

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L

D

D

Santos form (all competitions):

L

D

D

D

D

D

Bragantino Brasileiro form:

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W

L

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L

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Bragantino form (all competitions):

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D

L

L

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W

Team News

© Imago / justpictures.ch

Thaciano is a notable absentee for Santos. He suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh, has begun treatment, and is ruled out of the clash with Massa Bruta.

The problem occurred in the meeting with Recoleta in the Sudamericana, in the 28th minute of the second half. He had come on for Gabigol but felt the injury shortly afterwards, following an aerial challenge inside the box, and had to be substituted just 18 minutes after entering the pitch.

Gabriel Menino and Lautaro Díaz were seen in training but remain doubts. Gustavo Henrique is sidelined with a thigh adductor injury, while Mayke continues to recover from a virus. The only non-injury absentee is goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao, suspended after receiving his third booking in the draw with Palmeiras.

For Bragantino, Eduardo will be reassessed after participating in recent training sessions. There are no new injury concerns. David Gomes remains sidelined with a right knee injury, while Guzman Rodríguez and Ryan are being treated for left knee problems.

Fabricio, Henrique Mosquera, Agustin Sant'Anna, and Matheus Fernandes complete the list of injury absentees.

Santos possible starting lineup:

Diogenes; Vinicius, Verissimo, Peres, Escobar; Schmidt, Oliva, Bontempo, Rollheiser; Neymar, Gabigol

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Cleiton; Hurtado, Henrique, Marques, Capixaba; Fabinho, Gabriel, Barbosa; Sasha, Herrera, Pitta

We say: Santos 1-2 Bragantino

The outlook favours Massa Bruta. Santos come into this match under pressure, winless in seven, with Stival on the brink of matching Vojvoda’s unwanted record. The team has repeatedly taken the lead only to surrender results late on, as seen against Fluminense, Bahia, Palmeiras, and Recoleta (twice).

By contrast, Bragantino are enjoying their best run of the season, buoyed by back-to-back wins and a favourable recent record, including four victories in the last eight meetings between the sides.

Santos will look to assert themselves at home, but Massa Bruta appear better equipped to exploit the spaces and build a result over the 90 minutes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.