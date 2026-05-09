Preview: Tondela vs Moreirense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 09 May 2026 20:58

Tondela welcome Moreirense to Estadio Joao Cardoso for the penultimate fixture of the Primeira Liga campaign, knowing victory could lift them out of the bottom two.

The Beira hosts currently sit 17th in the Portuguese top-flight table, one point behind the playoff spot and three adrift of outright safety, while the Moreira visitors occupy seventh place.

Match preview

Tondela are looking to avoid an immediate return to the second tier, and they strengthened that ambition in last weekend’s relegation scrap at Rio Maior, where the Gold and Greens secured a 1-0 victory over a short-handed Casa Pia side.

Goncalo Feio’s side found the breakthrough 13 minutes after the Geese were reduced to 10 men following Cassiano’s 55th-minute dismissal, as Bebeto calmly converted from the spot to hand the Beria club a crucial victory that moved them within one point of last weekend’s hosts.

While that result ended their nine-match winless run (D4, L4), it also marked Tondela’s first victory under Feio since taking charge in late March, and the Portuguese manager will hope another triumph this weekend proves decisive in the survival battle.

Sixteenth-placed Casa Pia face a difficult trip to Vitoria de Guimaraes in this penultimate round of fixtures, while 15th-placed Estrela Amadora welcome Europe-chasing Famalicao, meaning favourable results elsewhere, coupled with victory for the Gold and Greens, could even lift them to safety by the end of the gameweek.

However, poor form at Joao Cardoso casts doubts over their ability to take maximum points on Monday, with the Beira outfit winless in their last eight home league matches (D5, L3) while failing to score in five of those encounters.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Meanwhile, Moreirense appear to be rediscovering their rhythm, having picked up six points from their last three outings (W2, L1), which is as many as they managed across the previous 10 matches (W1, D3, L6), with that poor spell largely derailing the Moreira club’s hopes of securing European football.

As a matter of fact, Vasco Botelho da Costa’s men can no longer climb above seventh position, and while that would still mark progress from last season’s 10th-place finish, a top-half ending is far from secured, with the Green and Whites sitting just four points clear of 10th-placed Alverca.

That gives Monday’s encounter added significance for Moreirense, who will be looking to build on last weekend’s dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Estrela Amadora, where goals from Alanzinho, Luis Semedo and Maracas helped overturn a two-goal deficit.

That result also saw Da Costa’s men score multiple goals in a league match for the first time since February’s 2-1 victory over Rio Ave, and they will hope to carry that momentum into this clash against a Tondela side they have beaten in three of their last four meetings (D1).

However, Moreirense will need to improve their away form, having failed to win any of their last four league outings on the road (D2, L2), leaving them with just four victories from 16 top-flight matches outside their ground this season (D4, L8).



Tondela Primeira Liga form:

L

D

L

L

D

W

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

L

L

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Tondela have been without Nor Maviram for the last three outings, making the Nigerian full-back a major doubt for this encounter, while Brayan Medina also remains uncertain after missing the previous two matches.

Midfielder Xabier Huarte has been sidelined with injury since early March, while 23-year-old winger Moudjatovic could miss a second consecutive game.

Pedro Maranhao remains the club’s leading scorer with six league goals, though he has failed to find the net in each of his last eight appearances and will hope to end that barren spell here.

As for Moreirense, Alvaro Martinez and Michel are both nursing muscle injuries, while Vasco Sousa remains sidelined with a leg problem and Dinis Pinto is still recovering from a shoulder issue.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old midfielder Rodri Alonso is expected to miss Monday’s clash in Beira through suspension after collecting his fifth booking of the season last time out.

Caio Secco was preferred to Andre Ferreira in goal last weekend, and it remains to be seen whether he retains his place, despite conceding twice against Estrela — both goals coming from the penalty spot.



Tondela possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Manso, Marques, A Silva, Conceicao; Clebinho, Rodriguez; Aiko, Felix; Maranhao, R Lopes

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Secco; Fabiano, Maracas, Batista, Travassos; Stjepanovic, Assis; Landerson, John, Bondoso; Alanzinho

We say: Tondela 1-0 Moreirense

Moreirense may appear to be the stronger side judging by the overall trajectory of their campaign and their recent record in this fixture, but their struggles away from home leave room for doubt.

Tondela may not boast the strongest home form either, though they seem to be finding momentum at a crucial stage of the season, having held Sporting Lisbon before last weekend’s victory, and with survival very much on the line, the hosts could just edge a narrow win, backed by the support of the Beira.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.