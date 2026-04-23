Preview: Tondela vs Nacional - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 23 Apr 2026 12:44

Two sides scrambling for safety at the wrong end of the Portuguese Primeira Liga standings square off on Saturday as Tondela play host to Nacional at the Estadio Joao Cardoso.

With just five games to go, the Auriverdes find themselves in the automatic relegation places, seven points away from safety, while the visitors sit just two points above the dreaded bottom three.

Match preview

Bottom-dwellers Tondela were outclassed and outplayed by Primeira Liga leaders Porto last Sunday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat when the two sides squared off at the Estadio do Dragao.

In a one-sided affair, second-half strikes from Gabri Veiga and Victor Froholdt meant Alan Varela’s 39th-minute missed penalty bore no consequences, as Porto maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the Primeira Liga table.

This marked Tondela’s 16th league defeat — four shy of their total tally from the 2021-22 campaign when they suffered relegation — and extended their winless run to six games, losing three and claiming three draws since a 2-0 victory over 10-man Estrela Amadora at the Estadio Jose Gomes on February 20.

Promoted last season after a three-year absence from the top flight, Goncalo Feio’s men find themselves in danger of an immediate return to the Segunda Liga, as they sit 17th in the league table with 21 points from 29 games, seven points away from safety.

© Imago / Gil Peres

On the other hand, Nacional picked up three huge points in their battle for survival last weekend when they held on to see out a 1-0 victory over Alverca at the Estadio da Madeira.

With nothing to separate the two teams after an uneventful half time, Colombian striker Jesus Ramirez delivered the goods once again, netting his 15th goal of the campaign in the 67th minute to hand the hosts all three points.

Having gone eight straight matches without a win between February 1 and March 21, picking up just two points from a possible 24, Nacional have now won two of their last three games, with a 2-0 defeat against title-chasers Benfica sandwiched between the two wins.

This upturn in form has seen Tiago Margarido’s men surge from the doldrums and climb into 14th place in the Primeira Liga table, level on 28 points with 15th-placed Estrela Amadora and two points above 16th-placed Casa Pia in the relegation playoff spot.

While Nacional will be looking to continue from where they left off against Alverca and move five points clear of the danger zone heading into the final three games, they have failed to win their last four visits to the Estadio Joao Cardoso in the Primeira Liga, losing three and claiming one draw since August 2015.

Tondela Primeira Liga form:

D

L

D

L

D

L

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

D

L

L

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Tondela will take to the pitch without the services of Brazilian midfielder Cicero, who has been out of action since sustaining a muscle injury back in March.

Christian Marques and Brazilian Pedro Maranhao both picked up bookings against Porto last time out and will both miss this weekend’s matchup due to a one-match suspension.

Meanwhile, Nacional will have to cope without the services of 24-year-old midfielder Chiheb Labidi, who is set to serve a one-game suspension after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking in the win over Alverca last time out.

On the injury front, the Alvinegros remain without the likes of Ivanildo Fernandes (muscle), Lucas Franca (thigh) and Brazilian defender Ulisses (collarbone), who all continue their spells on the sidelines.

Miguel Baeza has missed each of the last two games since coming off injured against Estrela on April 4 and the Spanish midfielder is also out of contention for the trip to the Estadio Joao Cardoso.

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Manso, Silva, Afonso, Medina, Conceicao; Heide, Hodge, Rodriguez, Moudjatovic; Lopes

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nunez, Goncalves, Ze Vitor, Gomes; Junior, Aurelio, Liziero; Veron, Ramirez, Boia

We say: Tondela 1-2 Nacional

While Tondela know anything less than a positive result this weekend could all but end their survival hopes, they are up against a resurgent Nacional side who have won two of their most recent three games.

With Margarido’s men also not in the clear and still looking over their shoulders, we expect them to continue from where they left off against Estrela and come away with all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.