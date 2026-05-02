Real Madrid injury news: Los Blancos hit with fresh fitness blow as defender suffers fractured toe

By Matt Law | 02 May 2026 12:56 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 12:58

Real Madrid have revealed that Dani Carvajal has suffered a fractured toe, although the defender is expected to be back on the field before the end of the campaign.

Carvajal has had a difficult season, being restricted to just 20 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos, and he is now expected to miss at least his side's next three matches.

"Following tests carried out on our player Dani Carvajal by Real Madrid’s Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a fracture of the distal phalanx of the fifth toe on his right foot. To be assessed further," read a statement from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have not issued a timeframe in terms of a potential return, but according to AS, the Spaniard is set to be on the sidelines for the next couple of weeks.

Carvajal could therefore potentially return for the team's final two La Liga games of the campaign against Sevilla (May 17) and Athletic Bilbao (May 24).

© Imago

Real Madrid confirm Carvajal injury

However, the Spaniard will miss matches with Espanyol (May 3), Barcelona (May 10) and Real Oviedo (May 14).

Carvajal, in theory, should be available to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup, but it remains to be seen whether he is selected by La Roja head coach Luis de la Fuente.

Real Madrid are currently 11 points behind leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table, and the destination of the championship could be decided this weekend.

Should Barcelona beat Osasuna on Saturday night, Real Madrid would need to overcome Espanyol on Sunday evening to prevent Hansi Flick's team from being confirmed as champions.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona could be confirmed as La Liga champions this weekend

“I expect a match with two teams that need to win due to the different situations we face. As always, Espanyol’s stadium is a tough venue," Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa told reporters.

"There is always a great atmosphere, with an outstanding fan base and a great team, with a fantastic coach. Surely, the results are not as good as the work they have been doing for quite a few weeks.

"What I’ve seen from Espanyol as a team this season has impressed me greatly, so I have a lot of respect for them, and we are aware of the difficulty we will face tomorrow.”

Real Madrid have only won one of their last six matches in all competitions, while they have not been victorious away from home in Spain's top flight since the start of March.