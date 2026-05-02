Championship final day LIVE: Latest updates and goals from Ipswich vs. QPR, Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough and more

By Ben Knapton | 02 May 2026 12:00 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 12:56

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live blog of the final day of the 2025-26 Championship season!

While Coventry City have run away with the title and Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United have all been condemned to the drop, there is still plenty to play for across this batch of 12.30pm kickoffs.

Make sure you do not miss a beat from the promotion and relegation battles with our social-led live commentary below!

Championship final day: Who could be promoted and relegated?

No fewer than three teams are vying to finish second in the Championship table and join Coventry in sealing automatic promotion to the Premier League - they are Ipswich Town, Millwall and Middlesbrough.

The Tractor Boys currently hold the upper hand thanks to their total of 81 points, meaning that they will seal a second-placed finish and bounce straight back up to the top flight if they beat Queens Park Rangers at Portman Road.

Meanwhile, Millwall - who sit one point and one place worse off - must overcome already-relegated Oxford and hope that Ipswich slip up if they are to be sure of a place in the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Fourth-placed Middlesbrough - who take on playoff-chasing Wrexham - sit a further one point behind, and given their inferior goal difference to Ipswich, they realistically need to win, hope that QPR shock the Tractor Boys and pray for Oxford to at least hold Millwall to rise into the silver medal position.

The aforementioned Wrexham are one of three teams chasing a coveted playoff place too, alongside Derby County and Hull City, the former of whom are one point worse off.

At the other end of the rankings, Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers are all at risk of dropping down to League One, although the former only need a point against Birmingham City to be sure of safety.

Charlton (53 points) and Blackburn (52 points) both have their fate in their own hands too, as the former do battle with Swansea City while Rovers host already-relegated Leicester City at Ewood Park.

However, even if West Brom manage to secure a victory over rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday, their stay in the second tier will come to an end if the three teams above them all prevail.