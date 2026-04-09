Preview: Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Lisbon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 09 Apr 2026 23:52

Looking to bounce back from their continental setback in midweek, Sporting Lisbon make the trip to Estrela Amadora on Saturday for matchday 29 of the Primeira Liga campaign.

A late Kai Havertz strike condemned the Lions to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final tie against Arsenal on Tuesday, three days after the Tricolores suffered a 2-0 loss at Nacional.

Match preview

Despite enjoying less possession, Sporting appeared the more dangerous side going forward in an encounter where the Lisbon outfit restricted Arsenal to their second-lowest first-half expected goals total of the season.

An inspired David Raya helped keep the scoreline level with a series of impressive saves, including one that saw Maxi Araujo's strike tipped onto the crossbar, but the Lions' spirited effort ultimately proved in vain as Gabriel Martinelli delivered a sublime pass for Havertz to finish calmly from close range.

That result saw Rui Borges's men fail to score for the first time since the 2025-26 campaign began properly, while also ending a three-match winning run that included a 4-2 victory over Santa Clara in their most recent league outing.

Sporting’s success against the Azoreans proved significant in the title race, with fellow contenders Porto and Benfica slipping up on the same matchday, leaving the second-placed Lions five points off the Primeira Liga summit with a game in hand and two clear of third.

The visitors will look to strengthen their standing with another victory on Saturday and can take confidence from their away record, having won 10 of 14 league matches on the road this season (D4), making them the second best travellers in the division.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

That presents a daunting task for Estrela, who have struggled for consistency of late, losing four of their last seven matches (W1, D2) while recording just two wins in 12 league outings since the turn of the year (D5, L5).

Last weekend's defeat in Madeira leaves the Tricolores 14th in the standings, three points above the relegation playoff spot despite having played a game more than 16th-placed Casa Pia, increasing the importance of picking up something here.

History also offers little encouragement, with Estrela losing each of their last 12 competitive meetings with Sporting, and the margin of defeat has been emphatic in recent encounters, with the last three having all been by at least three goals.

That said, Estrela's form on home soil has been mixed, though avoiding defeat in nine of their 14 Primeira Liga matches at the Riboleira (W4, D5, L5) provides a degree of optimism for the hosts.



Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

L

D

D

L

W

L

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

W

W

W

D

W

W

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Sporting are expected to remain without Fotis Ioannidis and Nuno Santos, while Luis Guilherme could miss a fifth straight match with an ankle issue.

Chelsea-bound attacker Geovany Quenda is closing in on a return from a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since early December.

Luis Suarez will be unavailable for next week's return leg against Arsenal due to an accumulation of bookings, but he returns to domestic contention after serving a suspension in the league against Santa Clara.

The Colombian forward currently leads the Primeira Liga Golden Boot race with 24 goals, three more than Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis.

For Estrela, Stefan Lekovic is nearing full fitness and could be available this weekend, potentially strengthening defensive options for Nuno.

However, Paulo Moreira remains a major doubt as he awaits medical clearance after missing the last two outings through injury.

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Scholze, Patrick, Schappo, Langa; Sola, Jansson, Robinho; Marcus, Rodrigo Pinho, Stoica

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Fresneda, Quaresma, Inacio, Araujo; Hjulmand, Morita; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez

We say: Estrela Amadora 0-2 Sporting Lisbon

Sporting may have one eye on next week's trip to Arsenal, but they cannot afford to drop points here as they continue to apply pressure on league leaders Porto.

Given their ability to navigate a demanding run of fixtures and the struggles of their opponents, Borges's men should be confident of securing victory, which could also provide momentum ahead of the clash at the Emirates.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.