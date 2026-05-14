Preview: Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 14 May 2026 18:54

Borussia Dortmund have the opportunity against hosts Werder Bremen on Saturday at Weserstadion to end the Bundesliga season with their highest points total in seven years.

Bremen are safe in 15th with 32 points ahead of matchweek 34, while Dortmund's tally of 70 points has already assured them of a second-placed finish, though a win would help them earn their best points return in seven seasons.

Match preview

The hosts' place in the top flight was secured despite their 1-0 loss on May 9 against Hoffenheim because 16th-placed Wolfsburg lost 1-0 on the same day against Bayern Munich, so they maintained their six-point buffer to the bottom three.

Bremen failed to score for the first time in seven matches last weekend, and they have now conceded in each of their past six outings, with the team conceding a total of 11 times in those games.

The Green-Whites will have to defy recent history if they are to end their campaign on a high, as they have failed to get the better of Dortmund in six attempts, losing for the fourth time in that period when they were beaten 3-0 in January.

Manager Daniel Thioune's side are winless in three matches, and a loss on the weekend would extend their losing streak to three games.

Weserstadion has not been a fortress for Bremen considering they have suffered seven defeats in 16 contests at the ground this term, and four of those defeats have occurred in their past six clashes at home.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Dortmund come into the clash having beaten Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 on May 8, overcoming a second-minute deficit, and the result maintained their five-point lead over third-placed RB Leipzig.

Fans will still be somewhat disappointed given boss Niko Kovac was unable to emulate former manager Jurgen Klopp and win the title at the expense of Bayern Munich, who are currently 16 points ahead in the table.

It may be difficult for some to see progress, but they have only twice bettered a tally of 73 points since 2012-13, while BVB's current return of 34 goals conceded in the league is 17 better than the figure they ended 2024-25 with.

Black and Yellow have scored 68 times in the Bundesliga this term and are on track to score 70 goals by the end of the campaign, which would be their second worst return since 2018-19.

Kovac's side will be hoping to win their third game in four attempts, while a defeat would be the club's fourth in six matches.

Dortmund's fortunes on the road in recent weeks has been poor, with the team having lost their last two on their travels by a cumulative score of 3-1.

Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:

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Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Werder Bremen will have to contend their final game of the season without several players, including suspended right-back Yukinari Sugawara, as well as centre-back Julian Malatini.

Amos Pieper and Marco Friedl are likely to be trusted in central defence, while Olivier Deman and Felix Agu could play on the right and left of a back four respectively.

Borussia Dortmund have dealt with injury absences in defence for most of the season, and Saturday will be no exception given both Ramy Bensebaini (foot) and Emre Can (knee) have been ruled out.

Teenager Luca Reggiani is set to join Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck in a three-man backline, while Jobe Bellingham and Marcel Sabitzer are likely to start in midfield once again.

Since it is the last game of the campaign, young forward Samuele Inacio could start his fourth league match of 2025-26.

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Agu, Pieper, Friedl, Deman; Stage, Lynen, Puertas; Njinmah, Musah, Schmid

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Meyer; Reggiani, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Couto, Sabitzer, Bellingham, Svensson; Beier, Inacio; Silva

We say: Werder Bremen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Werder Bremen's defensive record has room for improvement, and their vulnerable backline could be exploited by BVB.

Borussia Dortmund have also struggled for consistency recently, though given they have often dominated this fixture, many will expect them to claim three points yet again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.