Aston Villa vs. Liverpool: Merseyside giants bidding to end 30-year streak in key Premier League showdown

By Darren Plant | 14 May 2026 18:06

Liverpool will be bidding to end a 30-year streak when they face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Friday night.

The two clubs head into the fixture at Villa Park locked on the same points in the Premier League table as they bid to seal Champions League qualification.

Victory for either side would ensure that they are guaranteed a top-five spot with one match remaining.

Although Villa have recently reached the Europa League final, both clubs are in indifferent form ahead of the encounter in the West Midlands.

Nevertheless, Liverpool have the opportunity to end a run of results that has occurred since the 1995-96 campaign.

© Imago

What streak can Liverpool end against Aston Villa?

Having won November's reverse fixture at Anfield, Liverpool have the chance to record their first double over Aston Villa since 2021-22.

With the clean sheet that they kept in a 2-0 victory, Arne Slot's side are now looking to secure Liverpool's first double with clean sheets versus Villa for the first time in 30 years.

That is despite Villa recording just one win and three draws across their last 16 Premier League contests with Liverpool.

Liverpool boast an incredible record of scoring at least two goals in their most recent eight matches at Villa Park.

However, Villa have not lost their final home fixture in a Premier League season for six seasons, recording four wins and two draws in the process.

Furthermore, Liverpool have not won their final away game in a season for three campaigns, posting two draws and one defeat.

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool Premier League match preview