Liverpool transfer news: Two 'major' reasons why £35m Arne Slot star could leave Premier League this summer

By Lewis Nolan | 14 May 2026 00:35

Ibrahima Konate has not signed a contract with Liverpool due to issues surrounding signing-on payments and agent fees, the latest report has revealed.

Arne Slot's side will be looking to bounce back from their disappointment against Chelsea last weekend with a win against Aston Villa on Friday.

That will be the club's penultimate Premier League game of the season, and fans may have to prepare themselves for a number of exits between now and the end of the campaign, even beyond the confirmed departures of Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah.

Midfielder Curtis Jones and goalkeeper Alisson Becker have been strongly linked with exits, while Konate's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and the centre-back has not signed an extension despite previously indicating an agreement was close.

TEAMtalk report that Liverpool are in negotiations with the defender, but major issues regarding signing-on payments and agent fees are preventing a deal from being finalised.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Ibrahima Konate future: Has Liverpool defender been judged harshly?

Despite the fact that Konate has been undeniably far from his best this term, there is an argument that he deserves a degree of leniency.

Slot has failed to extract the best from almost his entire squad, with Dominik Szoboszlai perhaps the only player to not have seen his performances decline this season compared to 2024-25.

IBRAHIMA KONATE 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Matches: 34 Starts: 34 Duels Won Percentage: 68% Tackles Per Game: 1.5

A lack of protection from Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield has exacerbated the amount of work he has had to do, while an easily exploited press has allowed opponents to routinely drive at the Reds' defence.

It is also important to note that Konate's father passed away in January, and it is impossible to know for sure the impact that that could have had on his form.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Jeremy Jacquet: Liverpool's Konate replacement already signed?

If Konate does not sign a contract extension, the club could still be well positioned to replace him given they reached an agreement with Rennes to bring Jeremy Jacquet to the club in February.

Jacquet will turn 21 in July, so few should expect him to be the finished product when he does arrive at Anfield, though the Reds also have Giovanni Leoni at the club.

The Italian suffered a serious knee injury in September 2025 and has not made an appearance since, but perhaps he can work with Jacquet to fill Konate's void.