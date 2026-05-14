Thursday's La Liga predictions and previews including Real Madrid vs. Real Oviedo

By Matt Law | 14 May 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 00:05

Today's La Liga predictions include Real Madrid's home fixture with Real Oviedo, and a clash between Girona and Real Sociedad.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Valencia will look to make home advantage count when they host Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Mestalla on Thursday evening in a La Liga Matchday 36 fixture.

The hosts arrive in the game looking to build on a morale-boosting victory at Athletic Club, while the visitors travel to Valencia in fine form and just one point ahead of their opponents in the table.

We say: Valencia 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

With both sides separated by just one point in the table, this has all the makings of an evenly contested affair that could go either way.

Valencia’s superior home record this season gives them a slight edge, but Rayo have shown throughout the campaign that they are no pushovers, and a draw feels like the fair result.

> Click here to read our full preview for Valencia vs. Rayo Vallecano, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Girona will be looking to boost their survival hopes when they welcome Real Sociedad to Montilivi for Thursday’s La Liga encounter.

The home side are languishing in 17th spot, while the visitors head into matchday 36 in eighth position.

We say: Girona 2-2 Real Sociedad

Girona may have a greater incentive than their opponents, but they have failed to win any of their previous four top-flight home meetings with Real Sociedad, and with that in mind, we think they will have to settle for a share of the spoils, especially as they are winless in five La Liga outings.

> Click here to read our full preview for Girona vs. Real Sociedad, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid will look to bounce back from a difficult week when they host already-relegated Real Oviedo at the Bernabeu on Thursday evening in matchday 36 of La Liga.

The hosts are having a second successive trophyless season after Barcelona were confirmed as La Liga champions at their expense, while the visitors arrive in Madrid having already been condemned to Segunda Division football for next season.

We say: Real Madrid 3-0 Real Oviedo

A point at the Bernabeu will seal second place for Real Madrid, the only prize left to play for following Barcelona's title coronation. Oviedo, already condemned to Segunda Division football, arrive with nothing but pride at stake.

The last meeting between the sides in August ended in a 3-0 victory for Madrid away from home, and there is little reason to expect a different outcome here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. Real Oviedo, including team news and predicted lineups