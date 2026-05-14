Arne Slot future: Two reasons why Liverpool manager expects to stay for 2026-27 season

By Ben Knapton | 14 May 2026 10:56

Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes that he will remain as Reds manager for the 2026-27 for two reasons amid mounting pressure from supporters.

The Dutchman's future has been a hot-button topic during Liverpool's troubled 2025-26 season, in which they have lost 18 games in all tournaments and could still fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool go into Friday's clash with Aston Villa in fourth place in the Premier League table, six points clear of seventh-placed Brighton & Hove Albion and four above Bournemouth in sixth spot.

Victory over the Lions will guarantee UCL football for the Reds for the next campaign, but some supporters have been calling vociferously for Slot to go, and those calls grew louder after last weekend's disappointing 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

However, those pleas are likely to fall on deaf ears, as it has been reliably reported that Liverpool are planning for next season with Slot at the helm and have not been in contact with fan favourite Xabi Alonso at all.

Two reasons why Arne Slot expects to stay on as Liverpool manager

© Iconsport / PA Images

Speaking to journalists in Thursday's pre-Villa press conference, Slot expressed his view that he would continue for next season for two reasons - his contract situation and his ongoing conversations with the hierarchy.

"I don’t think I am deciding that alone by myself, but I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season," Slot said when quizzed on whether he expects to stay or go.

"First of all, I am contracted to this club (until 2027) and second of all from all the talks we are having. That is my take on it.

"We know where we go on tour (to the U.S.) so our plans have been made and talks have been ongoing between the club and new players and I am involved in that."

If Liverpool were to part ways with Slot, the club would supposedly have to fork out around £9.5m in compensation to sever him from his contract, according to footballtransfers.

Arne Slot issues positive Liverpool injury update before Aston Villa

© Iconsport / PA Images

Away from the talk about his future, Slot issued a pleasing pre-match injury update ahead of Friday's game, confirming that Mohamed Salah is in contention to make a substitute appearance.

Ibrahima Konate is also fine to feature despite coming off against Chelsea, while neither Alisson Becker nor Florian Wirtz have been ruled out either.

"Ibou is OK, trained with us. Mo will be available tomorrow for only a few minutes, but hopefully can come in," Slot added. "Alisson trains with us again, let’s see where he is tomorrow, if he is ready already or has to wait one more week.”

"Stomach infection [for Wirtz], so let’s see how fit he is for tomorrow. He’s on antibiotics. Let’s see if he’s ready to play tomorrow."

Salah was feared to have played his last game for Liverpool when he pulled his hamstring against Crystal Palace, but the Reds quickly downplayed the severity of his issue and insisted that he was expected to feature again this season.

The 33-year-old's imminent return is especially timely, as he boasts a fabulous record against Aston Villa.