Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'preparing approach' for leading summer target who could transform Michael Carrick's team

By Matt Law | 14 May 2026 08:44 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 08:49

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to approach Nottingham Forest to discuss a deal for Elliot Anderson during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to sign three new midfielders in the upcoming market, as Casemiro is leaving following the expiration of his contract, while Manuel Ugarte is also set to move on.

Atalanta BC's Ederson, West Ham United's Matheus Fernandes and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba are among the midfielders admired by the 20-time English champions.

However, it is understood that Anderson has always been the club's main target in that area of the field.

The England international is set to leave the Reds this summer, and Manchester City are thought to lead the race for the former Newcastle United youngster.

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Man United 'preparing approach' for Forest's Anderson

However, according to GIVEMESPORT, Man United are now ready to make a move for Anderson, with the Red Devils preparing to approach Forest to discuss a deal.

The report claims that Forest want upwards of £100m for Anderson, who is expected to be a start for England at this summer's World Cup.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has said: "So Manchester United are going to move quite quickly on at least two midfielders because Manuel Ugarte could be sold, Casemiro is leaving, and the top priority still remains Elliot Anderson.

"Manchester United will start now to find out the price, because the thing that's moved with Elliot Anderson is the ability to go to Nottingham Forest, which wasn't the case when they were still in Europe or before they had secured their Premier League safety.

"So although Elliot Anderson is not agitating or desperate to have a new club before the World Cup, now is the right time to go to Nottingham Forest.

"The potential price has always been extreme because it's been variable, because naturally in the early part of the season, it looked like Forest could go down and not get any European football, and in that scenario, it would have likely put suitors in a stronger position.

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Anderson is Man United's leading transfer target

"Now we're somewhere in the middle because Forest haven't been able to get to the Europa League final or get Champions League football, but they are a Premier League club.

"So it's all about Evangelos Marinakis and what is going through his rather unpredictable head, because he will handle an Elliot Anderson exit personally.

"Manchester City are pushing and confident of agreeing terms with the player, but Manchester United have now got Champions League football and are prepared to throw a fair amount of money towards their midfield revamp.

"Everything is now falling into place where interested Anderson suitors realise the timing ahead of the World Cup is suddenly right to go to Nottingham Forest, and that's why I would expect a bit more clarity in the coming days or the weeks ahead of the World Cup.

"I think Manchester United and Manchester City will both go to Nottingham Forest to understand the price. Now is the right time.

"The expectation of course is that club to club talks will begin because Elliott Anderson is the top midfield target for Man City and he's the top midfield target for Manchester United."

Anderson has scored four goals and registered three assists in 48 appearances for Forest this season, and he could play under Michael Carrick at Man United next term, with the Red Devils expected to appoint the Englishman as their permanent head coach this summer.