Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi eyes £52m 'gem' to solve Xavi Simons problem

By Ben Knapton | 14 May 2026 07:27

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on the progress of Coritiba's diminutive attacker Lucas Ronier, according to reports.

The Lilywhites could secure Premier League survival in the penultimate gameweek of the 2025-26 season, when they travel to London rivals Chelsea and West Ham United head to Newcastle United.

Roberto De Zerbi's men sit two points clear of the 18th-placed Hammers in the Premier League table, meaning that they will be safe if they can defeat Chelsea and West Ham fail to beat Newcastle.

Until Spurs' fate is sealed, however, their transfer plans for the summer window will not be set in stone, as relegation to the Championship would have dire consequences on their finances and player recruitment.

Nevertheless, Tottenham have supposedly identified an ideal attacking signing in Coritiba's Ronier, as cited by UmDoisEsportes.

Who is Tottenham-linked attacker Lucas Ronier?

© Iconsport / Robson Mafra/AGIF/Sipa USA

Born in 2004, Ronier progressed through the Coritiba academy ranks and has already made over 100 appearances for the Brazilian outfit across all competitions.

The winger has produced 17 goals and nine assists for Coritiba in that time, and he helped his side earn promotion to the top tier of Brazilian football for the 2026 campaign with four goals in Serie B.

Labelled a 'gem' by South American media, Ronier may not be putting up eye-catching goal and assist totals, but he ranks in the top four players in the 2026 Serie A season for successful dribbles, with 27.

The Brazilian only stands at 5ft 4in tall, but his low centre of gravity has helped him 'stand out' in one-vs-one situations, and both Tottenham and Fulham are believed to be monitoring developments closely.

How much will Tottenham have to pay for Lucas Ronier?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Ronier's contract with Coritiba only runs until the end of 2027, meaning that the Brazilian club would not be in the strongest negotiating position during the summer window.

However, the report adds that Ronier's deal includes a €60m (£52m) release clause, and the Coritiba board have so far been unwavering in their stance that they will only sell for a sizeable figure.

Nevertheless, Tottenham could realistically try to drive the price down this summer thanks to Ronier's contract situation, lest Coritiba run the risk of losing him for nothing next year.

Despite Spurs and Fulham's interest, Coritiba are supposedly yet to receive an official offer for Ronier, who is most comfortable on the right wing but can also function as a number 10 and left-winger.

Ronier could therefore act as a temporary replacement for Xavi Simons, who is expected to miss the remainder of 2026 with his ACL injury.