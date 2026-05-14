Man United, Chelsea 'impressed' by Real Sociedad attacker as Premier League duo 'ponder' summer moves

By Matt Law | 14 May 2026 08:16 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 08:17

Manchester United and Chelsea could reportedly go head-to-head the signature of Real Sociedad attacker Ander Barrenetxea during this summer's transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been in impressive form for La Real during the 2025-26 campaign, making 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering five assists in the process.

Barrenetxea made his Spain debut earlier this year, meanwhile, and the attacker has a genuine chance of being included in the La Roja squad for the 2026 World Cup.

According to Marca, both Man United and Chelsea have been tracking the forward this season, with the duo considering making offers during this summer's transfer window.

The report claims that his consistency has not gone unnoticed, and the English pair have Barrenetxea 'on their list' for the upcoming market.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United, Chelsea 'to battle' for Real Sociedad's Barrenetxea

Barrenetxea is capable of operating as both a left-sided and a right-sided attacker, while neither Man United nor Chelsea would have to break the bank to sign him this summer.

Transfermarkt value the Spaniard at €18m (£15.6m) - it would take more than that to sign him in the upcoming market, with a deal in the region of €30m (£26m) more realistic.

Barrenetxea has scored three goals and registered five assists in 29 La Liga appearances this season, while he netted once in four outings in the Copa del Rey, as La Real won the competition.

The Spaniard's Copa del Rey goal came in the final of the tournament against Atletico Madrid, and both Man United and Chelsea are thought to have watched him in that contest.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United vs. Chelsea: Which club is more suited to Barrenetxea?

Man United are determined to bring in a new left-sided forward this summer, and Barrenetxea fits the bill considering that he is a low-cost option with high potential.

The Red Devils will have a crowded fixture list next season due to their return to Europe, so Barrenetxea can expect a lot of football even though he would not be first choice.

Chelsea are well-stocked in the wide areas, but they are struggling for output in that area of the field, so it is not difficult to understand why the Blues are also keen on the Spaniard.