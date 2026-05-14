Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez suggests Los Blancos are planning spectacular summer move for Man City goal machine Erling Haaland

By Matt Law | 14 May 2026 09:10 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 09:13

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has insisted that Los Blancos will always sign the best players, with the club believed to be planning a busy summer transfer window.

A disappointing 2025-26 campaign has seen the club fall short in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid officially lost the La Liga title in El Clasico on Sunday, and they are only playing for pride in the latter stages of the season.

Off-the-field issues have dominated the Real Madrid headlines of late - Kylian Mbappe's relationship with a number of his teammates is said to be strained, while there was recently a serious dressing-room altercation involving Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid are expected to soon name Jose Mourinho as their new head coach, and it is set to be a busy summer transfer window for the capital outfit.

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Perez insists Real Madrid will always sign "the best"

Perez has insisted that Los Blancos will always be in the market for the best players, hinting at a potential move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

"Of course, there will be signings. We’ve always signed the best. [Luis] Figo, [Zinedine] Zidane, Ronaldo, [David] Beckham. Then came Cristiano [Ronaldo], Kaka, and [Karim] Benzema," Perez told La Sexta.

“I went to Benzema’s house to bring him in. If I see a good one, I go for him. I signed all the Ballon d’Or winners.

“Is [Erling] Haaland impossible to sign? I don’t comment on that. That’s the job of the sporting director, I don’t get involved in sporting matters."

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Could Real Madrid really sign Haaland this summer?

Real Madrid have a long-term interest in Haaland, and it is no secret that the Norway international wants to play in La Liga before the end of his career.

The 25-year-old has again been in excellent form for Man City this season, scoring 37 goals and registering eight assists in 50 appearances in all competitions, while he has 161 goals and 29 assists in 196 outings for the Citizens in total since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

Haaland has a contract at the Etihad Stadium until June 2034, with a previous £175m release clause in his deal no longer valid, so Real Madrid would have to negotiate a price with Man City.

For that reason, it is incredibly difficult to imagine Real Madrid signing Haaland this summer, but if any club are capable of pulling off a deal of this magnitude, then it is the capital giants.