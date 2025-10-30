Sports Mole looks at Mohamed Salah's record against Aston Villa for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah watched on helplessly on Wednesday evening, as Liverpool were slaughtered 3-0 in the EFL Cup last-16 by Crystal Palace, who struck through Ismaila Sarr (2) and Yeremy Pino at Anfield.

Salah was among the senior stars given the night off by Arne Slot, who virtually sacrificed his side's chances of winning the tournament in favour of resting his big-hitters for the imminent return of Premier League and Champions League football.

Salah did make a pleasing impact in his most recent top-flight appearance for the Premier League champions - firing in a ferocious finish against Brentford in gameweek nine - but that contribution ended up proving trivial in a 3-2 defeat.

Nevertheless, the 33-year-old's strike at the Gtech Community Stadium snapped his painful run of four Premier League games without a goal, and the ex-Chelsea man could be a safe bet to score again this weekend if history is any indicator.

Ahead of Saturday's game between Liverpool and Aston Villa, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Salah's record against the Lions.

Mohamed Salah's record vs. Aston Villa

Played: 12

Won: 9

Drawn: 2

Lost: 1

Goals: 8

Assists: 4

Mohamed Salah did get a glimpse of Aston Villa in Premier League action during his Chelsea days, but he was an unused substitute in a 1-0 loss for the Blues in the 2013-14 season, before failing to make the squad for a 3-0 win in the following campaign.

As a result, the Egyptian attacker did not square up to the Lions in a competitive setting until his move to Liverpool, but he has already hit double figures in terms of direct goal contributions against the former European champions.

Indeed, Salah has been involved in 12 goals in as many matches against Villa - eight of his own and four assists - while also winning nine of those games in addition to suffering one defeat and being involved in two draws.

Captaining Salah in fantasy football whenever Liverpool play Villa is usually a safe bet, as the ex-Chelsea man has either scored or assisted in nine of his 12 appearances against the Lions in all competitions, with one exception coming in his first meeting with them in 2019.

The Liverpool man also failed to directly contribute to a goal in the thrilling 3-3 draw in May 2024, but he netted once in a 3-0 home win earlier in the 2023-24 season, prior to which he registered a goal and two assists in two meetings in 2022-23.

Liverpool went five points clear at the top of the Premier League table when they beat Unai Emery's side 2-0 in November 2024, where Salah was up to his usual tricks with one goal and one assist against the Lions.

The 2020-21 campaign was Salah's finest in terms of goalscoring against Villa, as he found the net in all three of their meetings - twice in Liverpool's astonishing 7-2 loss at Villa Park, once in the 4-1 FA Cup win over the Lions' younglings and once in a 2-1 Anfield success in the Premier League.

Furthermore, each of the three games where Salah has failed to bank a goal or assist against Villa have come away from home, as he has either scored or set up a teammate in all five of his Anfield appearances versus the Villans.

In total, the experienced forward has registered three goals and two assists from five Premier League home matches against the Lions and is the fifth-highest documented scorer in this fixture behind Liverpool legends Robbie Fowler (14), Steven Gerrard (13), Roger Hunt (10) and Ian Rush (10).

