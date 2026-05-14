Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'accelerate interest' in £43m midfielder as Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte head for the exit

By Matt Law | 14 May 2026 17:32 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 17:34

Manchester United are reportedly accelerating their interest in Ederson, with the Red Devils looking to secure a deal for the Atalanta BC midfielder in the near future.

The 20-time English champions are expected to sign three new midfielders this summer, as Casemiro is leaving on a free transfer at the end of his contract, while Manuel Ugarte is set to be sold.

The speculation linking Ederson with a move to Man United has gathered pace in recent days, and according to Tuttosport, the Red Devils are 'intent' on making a move for the Brazilian.

The report claims that Michael Carrick's side are yet to make an official offer, but Ederson is regarded as a serious target for the English club ahead of the opening of the summer market.

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Man United 'pressing ahead' with move for Ederson

Atalanta allegedly want €50m (£43m) for the South American, who has scored three goals and registered two assists in 40 appearances for his Italian club this season.

Ederson has scored twice and registered one assist in 29 appearances in Serie A, while he managed one goal and one assist in nine Champions League outings.

The midfielder made the move to Atalanta from Salernitana in the summer of 2022, and he has represented his current side on 179 occasions, scoring 16 goals and registering six assists.

Man United would not regard Ederson as a 'top-tier' midfield signing this summer, with more money expected to be spent on a player such as Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba also remains a target, while West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes could move to Old Trafford if the Hammers are relegated.

© Imago / Sportimage

Casemiro to bid farewell to Old Trafford faithful on Sunday

Casemiro will say goodbye to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, when Man United welcome Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The Brazilian missed the goalless draw with Sunderland last time out due to a minor issue, but he has returned to training and is set to start in the middle of the midfield against Forest.

Casemiro has been in excellent form this season, scoring nine goals and registering two assists in 34 appearances in all competitions, but his contract is up at the end of June, and both parties have decided to part ways at the end of the campaign.