Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils ready to 'smash' £30m asking price for the 'next Nemanja Vidic'

By Lewis Blain | 14 May 2026 14:05

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a major defensive move this summer, with Strahinja Pavlovic now emerging as a serious target.

The AC Milan centre-back has enhanced his reputation despite a difficult season for the Rossoneri and is attracting growing interest from across Europe.

United are expected to strengthen defensively ahead of next season and could now be prepared to pay above market value to secure one of Serbia’s brightest stars.

Manchester United ready to submit Strahinja Pavlovic bid

© Imago

According to reports in Italy, United have already made initial enquiries over Pavlovic, and interest around the defender continues to intensify.

The 24-year-old has been one of Milan’s more consistent performers this season and has stood out despite the club's struggles in both domestic and European competition.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, though, with SuperLig giants Galatasaray also continuing to monitor the situation after previously attempting to sign him in January.

Pavlovic rejected a move to Turkey earlier in the year, but uncertainty surrounding Milan’s future could significantly alter the picture this summer.

Premier League rivals Chelsea are also thought to be in the race, though the battle could come down to Champions League qualification, with the Serbian likely to be one of Milan's most valuable assets if they missed out once again.

How much do AC Milan want for Strahinja Pavlovic?

© Imago / Emmefoto

Milan are believed to value Pavlovic at around €35 million (£30m), a figure that already represents significant profit.

However, it is believed that United could be willing to go even further in an effort to move ahead of rival clubs.

Suggestions of a €50 million (£44 million) bid have surfaced, which would comfortably exceed Milan’s current valuation and effectively 'smash' the reported asking price.

Whether United ultimately go that high remains to be seen, but the willingness to spend heavily underlines how seriously they appear to view defensive reinforcement this summer.

Could Strahinja Pavlovic be Man Utd's next Nemanja Vidic?

© Imago

Comparisons with Nemanja Vidic have followed Pavlovic for years, and it is not difficult to understand why.

Standing at a whopping 6 foot 4 in stature, the Serbian defender blends physical dominance with real aggression in duels, yet he also shows impressive composure on the ball. He’s comfortable defending on the front foot and carries the kind of mentality often associated with old‑school centre‑backs.

It’s a profile United have lacked at times this season. Injuries and inconsistency have disrupted the rhythm of players like Lisandro Martínez and Matthijs de Ligt, raising questions about the long‑term balance of the back line.

Replacing a club icon like Vidić is impossible, but Pavlović does possess several of the traits that made his compatriot such a commanding presence at Old Trafford.

For a United side looking to rebuild a tougher, more authoritative defensive identity, the appeal is obvious.