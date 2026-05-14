Preview: Salford City vs Grimsby Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 14 May 2026 13:29

Salford City and Grimsby Town will conclude their League Two playoff semi final showdown on Friday night, meeting at the Peninsula Stadium with a place in the final at Wembley on the line.

Karl Robinson's side take a narrow advantage into the second leg after securing a 2-1 win in the opening meeting, with the winners set to face either Notts County or Chesterfield at Wembley on Monday, 25 May.

Match preview

Salford City missed the opportunity to clinch the third and final automatic promotion spot in League Two after being held to a goalless draw by Crawley Town on the final day of the season, with Cambridge’s draw against Crewe meaning the Ammies could have overtaken them, but a lack of cutting edge in the final third ultimately proved costly.

As a result, Robinson's side were forced to take the playoff route in their bid for promotion to League One and were handed a semi final clash against Grimsby Town.

Despite conceding a sensational volley from Reece Staunton after just 26 seconds in the first leg, Salford recovered well to claim a 2-1 away victory thanks to goals from Kallum Cesay and Adebola Oluwo.

The decisive second goal arrived in controversial fashion after Oluwo’s header deflected off Grimsby defender Cameron McJannet and beat Jackson Smith in the Mariners’ goal, although the goalkeeper appeared to be unsighted by Haji Mnoga, who was in an offside position.

With home players, coaching staff and supporters furious that the goal was allowed to stand, all the ingredients are in place for a fiery second leg this weekend.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Grimsby Town, they would have been hoping to enter the second leg with a better result behind them after finishing the regular season strongly.

David Artell's side closed out their League Two campaign with seven wins from their final 10 matches, a run that came to an end with defeat at Blundell Park last Sunday.

As well as their recent form that concluded the regular campaign, the Mariners would have been hoping to get one over Salford for the third time this season after beating Robinson's men 2-0 away and 3-1 at home.

Alongside their impressive points return of 22 points from the last 30 available, Grimsby’s attacking form has been central to their momentum in recent months, with their tally of 75 league goals finishing as the joint second highest in the division and highlighting the attacking threat they continue to carry going forward.

Despite facing an uphill battle away from home, Grimsby can still take confidence from the fact they are one of only five teams to have beaten Salford at the Peninsula Stadium this season.

Their Wembley hopes remain very much alive heading into Friday night's clash.

Salford City League Two form:

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Grimsby Town League Two form:

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Team News

© Imago

Both sides came through the first leg without picking up any fresh injury concerns and could name unchanged starting lineups for the second leg.

However, Robinson will still be without Jorge Grant, Kadeem Harris, Ossama Ashley and Zach Awe.

Former Roma, Liverpool and AC Milan attacker Fabio Borini came off the bench in the first leg and may push for a start on Saturday.

Although Artell's side came away unscathed injury wise, he may be tempted to change things up in order to get his side back in the tie.

Irish forward Jaze Kabia, who is the second highest scorer in League Two with 18 goals, is expected to retain his place out wide, while midfielder Jamie Walker could come into the starting XI.

The Mariners will remain without Evan Khouri, George McEachran, Tyrell Sellars-Fleming and Doug Tharme.

Salford City possible starting lineup:

Young; Mnoga, Oluwo, Cooper, Garbutt; Graydon, Butcher, Austerfield, Borini; Cesay, Udoh

Grimsby Town possible starting lineup:

Smith; Rodgers, Kacurri, McJannet, Staunton; Turi; Amaluzor, Green, Walker, Kabia; Cook

We say: Salford City 2-1 Grimsby Town

A first leg advantage can often prove decisive in playoff semi finals, and we expect that to show with Salford booking their place at Wembley with another narrow victory here.

We anticipate another tense and closely contested encounter, with the Ammies edging through via another 2-1 win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.