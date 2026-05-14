Preview: Al-Hilal vs NEOM SC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 14 May 2026 13:47

Unbeaten in the Saudi Pro League all season, Al Hilal welcome NEOM SC to the Kingdom Arena on Saturday in a matchday 33 encounter with major title implications.

While Simone Inzaghi’s men need nothing less than a win to keep alive their hopes of overhauling Al Nassr at the summit, Christophe Galtier’s side arrive looking to cap an impressive debut top-flight campaign with a strong finish.

Match preview

The Saudi Pro League title race delivered more late drama on Tuesday when Al Nassr hosted Al Hilal, with a 99th-minute own goal from goalkeeper Bento cancelling out Mohamed Simakan’s opener.

Had the scoreline held, the Knights of Najd would have been crowned Saudi Pro League champions before hosting Damac in their last game.

That point kept Al Hilal’s title hopes alive, and a win on Saturday would move them to within two points of Al Nassr with one game remaining - meaning the Saudi Pro League title could yet be decided on the final day.

Al Hilal remain unbeaten in the league this season, an extraordinary run that has yielded 78 points from 23 wins and nine draws, with their home record at the Kingdom Arena reading 12 wins and four draws from 16 matches.

Inzaghi’s men have also won four of their last five matches across all competitions, a run that includes lifting the King’s Cup with victory over Al Kholood, underlining just how much momentum the club are carrying into this crucial home fixture.

The only previous meeting between these two sides this season saw Al Hilal claim a 2-1 victory over NEOM in January, and they will be looking to do the double.

© Iconsport / GiuseppexMaffia NEOM, meanwhile, arrive in decent form of their own, having defeated Al Shabab 2-1 in their most recent outing - a result that avenged the 3-2 defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture back in January. Christophe Galtier’s side currently sit eighth in the table with 44 points, accumulated from 12 wins, eight draws and 12 defeats, and with two games remaining, they could yet finish as high as seventh. In their last five league outings, NEOM have won twice, drawn twice and lost once, while their away record of 23 points on the road this season is a respectable return for a side competing in the top flight for the first time. NEOM have, however, won just one of their last five away matches in the Saudi Pro League, losing two, and that road form will be tested severely against an Al Hilal side that has not tasted defeat in the league all season. For a newly promoted club, the campaign has been a success regardless of how the final two games unfold, but Galtier will want his side to finish strongly and push for that seventh-place finish.

Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

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Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

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NEOM SC Saudi Pro League form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Al Hilal will be without Kalidou Koulibaly, who sustained a season-ending injury in April, while Hamad Al Yami is also sidelined with a knee injury.

Yusuf Akcicek could return to the starting lineup in defence after coming off the bench against Al Nassr, with Hassan Al Tambakti expected to continue alongside him at the back.

Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are set to feature in midfield alongside Mohamed Kanno, with Karim Benzema leading the attack and Malcom providing the creative spark from wide.

NEOM have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to the Kingdom Arena, giving Galtier a full squad to choose from.

Ahmed Hegazi and Nathan Zeze are expected to continue at the heart of the defence, with Amadou Kone and Alaa Hejji operating in midfield.

Said Benrahma, who scored twice from the penalty spot in the last outing, is expected to lead the attack once more alongside Alexandre Lacazette.

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Hernandez, Tambakti, Akcicek, Al-Harbi; Al Dawsari, Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno; Benzema, Malcom

NEOM SC possible starting lineup:

Bulka; Abdi, Zeze, Hegazi, Al-Dawsari; Rodriguez, Kone, Hejji, Al-Oyayari; Lacazette, Benrahma

We say: Al-Hilal 2-0 NEOM SC

Al Hilal have not lost a single Saudi Pro League game all season, and with the title still within reach, Inzaghi’s side will treat this as a must-win fixture.

NEOM have won just one of their last five away matches in the league, and having already lost to Al Hilal once this season, Galtier’s side face a significant step up in class against a team that has gone 32 league games unbeaten.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.