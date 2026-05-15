Preview: Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 15 May 2026 13:18

Galatasaray square off against Kasimpasa on Sunday having already been crowned as Super Lig champions.

At a time when the visitors sit four points clear at the top of the Super Lig table with one match remaining, Kasimpasa are 14th and require a point to ensure survival in Turkey's top flight.

Match preview

Having failed to win nine of their 33 Super Lig fixtures in 2025-26, Galatasaray have made hard work of retaining their Super Lig title.

However, the 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor last time out has secured an unassailable lead over fierce rivals Fenerbahce.

Galatasaray can now afford to relax ahead of their final encounter of the campaign, yet Okan Buruk will be disappointed that his side have lost four of their most recent nine fixtures in all competitions.

That said, 13 points have still come from six games in Super Lig, a total of 14 goals being netted during that period.

Nevertheless, Galatasaray have lost three of their last six away fixtures, most recently suffering a 4-1 reverse at the hands of seventh-placed Samsunspor.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

The manner of that defeat will only provide encouragement to Kasimpasa as they battle to retain their top-flight status.

Despite returning eight points from six games, Emre Belozoglu's side are still not safe, but it would take results to go against them to be relegated.

Genclerbirligi and Antalyaspor - the two teams below them - have a better head-to-head record against Kasimpasa.

Therefore, defeat for Kasimpasa, Antalyaspor beating Kocaelispor and Genclerbirligi avoiding defeat versus Trabzonspor would see the visitors drop into the third relegation spot.

Kasimpasa have not prevailed in an away Super Lig fixture since November 23, although they will take the positives from 14 points being registered from 17 such encounters.

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

W D W L D L

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

W D W W L W

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

D W L W L W

Team News

© Iconsport / Ipp / Icon Sport

Kasimpasa trio Andreas Gianniotis, Kamil Corecki and Cenk Tosun are all serving one-match suspensions through collecting four yellow cards.

Goalkeeper Ali Emre Yanar will make his first league start of the season, while Mortadha Ben Ouanes may be considered for a surprise start at right-back with Kasimpasa struggling for alternatives to Corecki.

That may result in Fousseni Diabate being handed an opportunity on the left flank, with Jim Allevinah potentially being recalled in a central role.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray will be without Victor Osimhen through suspension, with Mauro Icardi likely to be selected as a straight replacement.

Mario Lemina and Noa Lang may also be recalled, but the visitors are unlikely to make major alterations due to the situation in the relegation battle.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Yanar; Ouanes, Becao, Arous, Frimpong; Baldursson, Demirbay; Kahveci, Allevinah, Diabate; Benedyczak

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Sane, Akgun, Lang; Icardi

We say: Kasimpasa 1-3 Galatasaray

With the pressure off, it remains to be seen how Galatasaray will approach this contest. Nevertheless, given what is at stake at the bottom of the table, a largely full-strength side will be named, leading us to predict victory for the champions and leaving Kasimpasa to rely on results elsewhere.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.